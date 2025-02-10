Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor and the country’s top telecom providers are incorporating DeepSeek’s AI model into their offerings, joining a wave of firms eager to capitalize on the startup’s growing influence. The integration reflects a broader push by Chinese companies to embrace AI while investors drive up shares of firms associated with the technology.

Great Wall Motor, headquartered in Hebei, confirmed to Reuters that it has embedded DeepSeek into its connected vehicle system, known as “Coffee Intelligence.” The company, China’s first publicly listed automaker, follows a growing list of firms adopting the AI model. State-run Securities Times first reported Great Wall’s development on Sunday.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Saturday that the country’s three largest telecom operators—China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom—are collaborating with DeepSeek’s open-source model. The ministry emphasized their goal of expanding AI applications across various sectors.

DeepSeek’s AI platform has fueled speculation about its potential to reshape China’s technology landscape, drawing patriotic enthusiasm and investor interest. AI-related stocks, including those of Chinese chipmakers, software developers, and data center operators, have seen a surge in trading activity in recent days.

However, not all companies benefiting from the AI stock rally are seeing immediate business impact. Beijing-based Capitalonline Data Service, a cloud computing provider, stated on Sunday that it had deployed the DeepSeek-R1 model. Despite a 49% rise in its stock price last week, the company cautioned that the business implications of the AI rollout remain uncertain.

Shenzhen-based MeiG Smart Technology, which specializes in wireless data terminals for IoT devices, issued a similar statement. It acknowledged ongoing work to adapt DeepSeek-related models but clarified that no new business had resulted from these efforts. MeiG’s shares climbed 33% from Wednesday to Friday.

Beyond these companies, industry giants Tencent and Huawei have also announced their adoption of DeepSeek’s model in the past week, adding further momentum to the AI integration trend.

Authors Opinion DeepSeek’s AI adoption by major Chinese firms reflects both genuine technological interest and the familiar cycle of hype-driven investment. While companies like Great Wall Motor and China’s telecom giants tout their integration efforts, firms such as Capitalonline Data Service and MeiG Smart Technology caution that business impact remains uncertain. This contrast highlights the gap between AI adoption as a strategic move and AI as a stock market catalyst. China’s push for homegrown AI solutions adds another layer, blending national ambition with economic speculation. Whether DeepSeek’s momentum leads to real-world transformation or fades into yet another tech bubble depends on how effectively these companies turn AI enthusiasm into tangible business outcomes.