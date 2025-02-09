Amazon Faces Legal Action Amid Quebec Warehouse Closures and Job Losses

Amazon has announced a significant restructuring of its operations in Quebec, resulting in the closure of seven sites. This decision, made “following a recent review” by the company, has led to the loss of at least 1,700 jobs. The Confederation of National Trade Unions (CSN) estimates that the total number of jobs affected, including those of subcontractors, is approximately 4,500. In response to these closures, a Canadian union has initiated legal proceedings against Amazon.

The CSN, which represents around 240 workers at an Amazon warehouse near Laval, Quebec, is at the forefront of this legal challenge. These workers made history last May by becoming the first Amazon warehouse in Canada to unionize. The union argues that Amazon’s return to a third-party delivery model, a strategy used before 2020, is an attempt to bypass obligations under the Labour Code.

“What it calls the ‘new business model’ is just an attempt to circumvent its obligations under the Labour Code.” – Caroline Senneville, CSN President

Amazon’s Justification for the Shift

Amazon has stated that this shift aims to “provide the same great service and even more savings to our customers over the long run.” However, critics argue that this move raises concerns about Amazon’s commitment to its employees and partners in Canada.

The government’s response has been swift. Francoise-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s industry minister, expressed his disapproval in a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

“raises questions about your commitment to Canada and your Canadian partners” – Francoise-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s industry minister

Additionally, the government is contemplating a review of its current agreements with the retail giant. The CSN plans to petition the court to mandate the reopening of the closed warehouses and reinstate the 1,700 lost jobs. They seek recognition that Amazon’s actions violate legal standards and demand worker reinstatement.

This legal action follows a broader pattern of unionization efforts within Amazon’s workforce. In 2022, employees at a Staten Island facility in New York formed the first U.S. union for Amazon, although they have yet to finalize a contract. Meanwhile, workers at an Amazon warehouse in North Carolina are preparing for a vote on unionization next week, while Whole Foods employees in Philadelphia recently voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

Author’s Opinion Amazon’s restructuring in Quebec highlights a growing tension between the company and its workforce. While the company claims the shift is designed to improve service and save costs, the impact on workers, especially those who have fought for union representation, cannot be ignored. The CSN’s legal challenge underscores the broader concern over workers’ rights and Amazon’s commitment to its employees, particularly in regions where unionization efforts are gaining ground.

