Cargojet Leverages Global Tariffs for Strategic Growth

Cargojet Inc., a leading cargo airline, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the evolving landscape of international trade, as it continues to expand its operations amidst global tariff tensions. The Canadian-based company has secured a charter service agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon, enhancing its role in the logistics industry. This partnership could see Amazon increasingly relying on Cargojet following its withdrawal from Quebec, presenting a significant growth opportunity for the airline. Additionally, Cargojet’s flexible business model includes deploying aircraft domestically, as well as on ad hoc and regular charter flights for global clients like DHL.

Cargojet’s diverse service offerings are proving advantageous in the current climate. The company operates a block service agreement allowing clients to reserve freight space on flights, providing stability amid fluctuating market conditions. DHL, one of Cargojet’s prominent clients, leases aircraft, crews, and mechanics from the airline to facilitate its global freight operations. This collaboration underscores Cargojet’s capability to meet complex logistical demands across international borders.

Tariffs and Geopolitical Tensions Play a Role in Cargojet’s Growth

Amidst these developments, labor leaders have accused Amazon of retaliating against unionized employees at one of its facilities. Amazon has denied these allegations. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have escalated as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to retaliate against such measures, which could inadvertently benefit Cargojet by redirecting shipping routes away from the U.S.

“Cargojet is uniquely positioned to excel during tariffs, and may even benefit from direct shipments to Canada versus carriers going into the United States,” – Pauline Dhillon

Cargojet’s strategic foresight is evident in its growing international charter service, which effectively circumvents U.S. import duties. The company’s scheduled charter services from China to Canada are particularly designed to serve the Canadian market by leveraging its domestic network while avoiding potential tariff restrictions.

“Our scheduled charter services from China to Canada were specifically and deliberately targeted to serve the Canadian market, leveraging our domestic network, avoiding the U.S. market and any potential tariff restrictions,” – Jamie Porteous

Continued Growth in Air Cargo

The backdrop of global trade tensions has coincided with robust growth in air cargo volumes, marking the 13th consecutive month of double-digit expansion in November. This growth trend aligns with the rising demand for next-day delivery of e-commerce items, a sector where Cargojet has made significant inroads. The company’s full-year sales surpassed $1 billion in 2024—a record for the 24-year-old enterprise—while its charter freight revenues skyrocketed by 136% year-over-year in the latest quarter.

“To achieve 30 per cent growth when a large customer is on strike demonstrates the benefit of its array of revenue channels,” – Walter Spracklin

Cargojet’s net earnings for the quarter ending December 31 reached $71.2 million, a stark contrast to the $34.9-million loss reported in the same period the previous year. These financial achievements underscore the company’s resilience and adaptability in a challenging economic environment.

“If anything, it’s a growth opportunity for us, because with them pulling out of their distribution and fulfilment centres in Quebec, they’re going to have to source more product from other fulfilment centres and warehouses across Canada. And we’re uniquely positioned,” – Jamie Porteous

Cargojet's ability to diversify its revenue streams and strategically leverage its geographic positioning in response to global trade tensions shows a strong understanding of the market. The company is making smart moves to capitalize on changes in trade routes and shipping needs, placing itself in a favorable position to thrive despite economic challenges.

