Duolingo 'kills' its mascot with a Cybertruck, and the campaign is surprisingly effective

ByYasmeeta Oon

Feb 20, 2025

ByYasmeeta Oon

Feb 20, 2025

Duolingo ‘kills’ its mascot with a Cybertruck, and the campaign is surprisingly effective

Duolingo, the popular language-learning platform, has ventured into unconventional territory with its latest marketing campaign, leaving users and onlookers both puzzled and entertained. Allegedly, Duo the Owl, the beloved mascot of Duolingo, met an untimely demise after being hit by a Cybertruck. This peculiar twist served as the centerpiece of Duolingo’s “Duo or Die” campaign, designed to engage users by encouraging them to save Duo through active participation in language lessons.

The campaign’s narrative unfolded with a dramatic eulogy delivered by Duolingo’s CEO, Luis von Ahn, on TikTok. Von Ahn poignantly reflected on Duo’s mission, captivating the audience with a mix of humor and intrigue.

“His mission was clear,” – the Duolingo CEO (Luis von Ahn)

“As I’m sure you’ve seen by now, Duo was hit by a Cybertruck,” – Luis von Ahn

Engagement and Growth

In a bid to revive Duo, users were incentivized to earn in-app points by completing lessons and maintaining learning streaks. The campaign proved to be more than just a clever gimmick, as it sparked impressive growth for Duolingo. Monthly active Android users soared by 25% year over year globally, while global downloads on Android experienced a remarkable 38% surge the day after the campaign’s launch. Additionally, web searches for Duolingo increased by 58%, highlighting the campaign’s widespread reach.

This cheeky marketing stunt served another purpose: diverting attention from news surrounding Elon Musk’s empire. Amanda Silberling, a senior writer at TechCrunch and co-host of the podcast Wow If True, noted that while some users found Duolingo’s aggressive engagement tactics annoying, the campaign offered a creative outlet for channeling frustration at Musk’s ventures.

Duolingo’s approach to marketing has always been characterized by boldness and creativity. In this instance, the dramatic “death by Cybertruck” storyline captured imaginations and drove user engagement in an era where digital distractions abound. While some may view it as merely a distraction, the initiative successfully harnessed public sentiment and translated it into tangible results for Duolingo.

What The Author Thinks

While Duolingo’s campaign might seem like a bizarre or over-the-top stunt to some, its undeniable success speaks to the power of creativity in marketing. The use of humor, drama, and pop culture references allowed Duolingo to engage users in a way that felt fresh and unique, all while achieving impressive growth. This strategy demonstrates that, in today’s competitive digital world, daring and unconventional approaches can reap remarkable rewards.

Featured image credit: Miguel Ángel Avila Lombana via Flickr

