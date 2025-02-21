Former President Donald Trump has drawn criticism with recent remarks made at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not being included in high-level talks between the United States and Russia. Trump suggested that Ukraine bore responsibility for the Russian invasion three years ago and claimed he could have negotiated a deal that would have prevented any casualties or damage.

Trump’s comments came after a week of diplomatic discussions between the U.S. and Russia. The two nations agreed to re-establish embassy staffing, but notably, Ukraine was not invited to participate in these talks. President Zelenskyy expressed concern over Ukraine’s exclusion, stating that his country was left in the dark regarding the discussions.

Trump’s Proposed Peace Deal

“I think I have the power to end this war, and I think it’s going very well.”

President Donald Trump

Trump asserted that under his leadership, a deal could have been struck that preserved almost all Ukrainian territory without the destruction of cities or loss of life. He suggested Ukraine should not have resisted Russian forces upon invasion, indicating that such resistance was unnecessary.

“You should have never started it.”

President Donald Trump

These comments have been met with criticism from Zelenskyy and others, as they appear to bolster Russian President Vladimir Putin. The former U.S. President and Putin reportedly spoke by phone last week about ending the conflict, adding another layer of complexity to Trump’s stance on the issue.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in significant casualties and damage to cities and infrastructure, a reality that underscores the gravity of Trump’s remarks. Despite the ongoing devastation, the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington has not immediately responded to requests for comment on Trump’s claims.

Trump’s position that he could have achieved a peaceful resolution contrasts sharply with the reality on the ground in Ukraine, where fighting continues to ravage communities and strain international relations. His assertions have fueled debate about his influence on global diplomacy and his increasingly pro-Russian rhetoric.

Author’s Opinion While Trump’s stance on Ukraine may appeal to some as a potential for peace, his comments seem to overlook the complex realities of the conflict and its long-term consequences. Suggesting that the war could have been avoided without recognizing the agency and sovereignty of Ukraine weakens the broader narrative of international diplomacy. A more nuanced understanding of the geopolitical situation is essential for effective peace-building.

