Sanas Uses AI to Modify Call Center Workers’ Accents in Real-Time

Sanas, an innovative company specializing in AI-driven accent modification, has successfully completed a $65 million funding round, valuing the firm at over $500 million. Founded in 2020 by Maxim Serebryakov, Shawn Zhang, and Andrés Soderi, Sanas develops software that transforms a speaker’s accent in real time, significantly enhancing communication in various sectors. This technological advancement holds immense potential in a market projected to be worth over $28.1 billion by 2027, according to Markets and Markets.

Technology Designed to Address Accent Bias

Sanas’ technology analyzes speech and outputs it in a specified accent, addressing issues of accent bias and communication barriers. The company’s AI models are trained using over 50 million utterances of speech, sourced from both technology partners and in-house voice actors. Co-founder Sharath Keshava Narayana’s experience with “accent neutralization training” and his previous venture at call center startup Observe.ai inspired the creation of this solution.

“Max and Shawn’s friend, Raul, who had to return to Nicaragua to support his family, faced accent discrimination at his call center job,” Narayana stated. “His experience with ‘accent neutralization training’ and the toll it took on him inspired Max and Shawn to build a solution to reduce accent bias.”

The company currently serves around 50 customers across diverse industries such as healthcare, logistics, and hardware manufacturing. As Sanas’ annual recurring revenue climbs to $21 million, up $3 million from the previous year, the firm is set to expand its reach further. Sanas has raised over $100 million in capital to date and plans to build new “speech-to-speech” algorithms while exploring opportunities across emerging markets.

“What makes Sanas special is not just the technology, but its deeply human mission to break barriers, reduce discrimination, and amplify voices across the globe,” emphasized Narayana. “Together with my co-founders, we’re building a world where communication is a bridge — not a barrier.”

Acquisition of InTone to Enhance Growth

To strengthen its Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio and widen its customer base, Sanas has acquired InTone, a competitor in the field. The acquisition positions Sanas favorably to cater to a broader audience while maintaining its focus on innovation. Currently staffed with around 150 employees, Sanas plans to expand its team further and establish a new office in the Philippines—a hub for millions of contact centers.

“With a clear focus on scaling responsibly and innovating continuously, Sanas is well-prepared to weather potential headwinds,” Narayana remarked.

Sanas’ mission extends beyond mere technological advancement; it aims to foster better human connections through enhanced communication tools. The company believes that technology should not replace human interaction but should instead serve to augment it.

“At Sanas, we believe that while technology is transforming the industry, it shouldn’t replace human connection, but rather, enhance it,” Narayana asserted.

Author’s Opinion While Sanas’ technology offers immense potential to address accent bias and enhance communication, the company’s success will ultimately depend on its ability to scale and maintain its human-centric approach. As the market for AI-driven communication tools grows, there is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on both individuals and industries worldwide. However, the true challenge lies in ensuring that these advancements do not erase the richness of human diversity in communication.

Featured image credit: DC Studio via Freepik

