Amazon Shifts Focus, Discontinues Appstore on Android

Amazon will officially discontinue its app store for Android devices on August 20, 2025. The company announced that users holding Amazon Coins will receive refunds by this date. This move marks a shift in Amazon’s strategy to concentrate on its proprietary devices, including Fire TV and Fire Tablets, where the app store will continue to be supported.

Ceasing a Long-Standing Effort to Compete with Google

The decision to cease the Amazon Appstore on Android ends an attempt by the tech giant to create an alternative app store ecosystem and compete with Google since 2011. The app store aimed to provide Android apps on various platforms, including Windows, where it launched in 2021. However, support for the app store on Windows will also end earlier, on March 5, 2025.

“Starting August 20, 2025, you will no longer have access to the Amazon Appstore on your Android device. We will also be discontinuing the Amazon Coins program on August 20, 2025,” – Amazon

Amazon’s endeavor included powering its ill-fated Fire Phone project through its own app store. Despite these ventures, the company has decided to discontinue the service to better align with its focus on enhancing and supporting its own hardware.

Users of Android devices will lose access to the app store starting August 20, 2025. Meanwhile, those using Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire Tablet can continue to enjoy the services of the app store beyond this date.

Amazon’s decision reflects a strategic realignment toward optimizing its resources and efforts on platforms where it holds a competitive advantage. The company aims to bolster its ecosystem on devices it manufactures, potentially offering a more integrated user experience.

Author’s Opinion In my view, this move highlights Amazon’s growing focus on the products it controls, like Fire TV and Fire Tablets, rather than trying to carve out a space in an already crowded Android app ecosystem. While it marks the end of one chapter, it seems like Amazon is positioning itself to double down on what it does best—offering a more seamless experience for its own devices.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR