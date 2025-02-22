China’s Henan Free Trade Zone Opens to the World

On April 1, 2017, the Henan Free Trade Zone was established in China, aiming to build a modern, multi-dimensional transportation and logistics network connecting the East and West. The zone strives to serve as a comprehensive hub for the Belt and Road Initiative, a testing ground for comprehensive reform and opening-up, and a model for inland open economies.

From French perfumes and Russian baby products to Australian infant formula and Japanese skincare items, consumers at the Zhengzhou E-Trade Expo and Trading Center—operated by Henan Bonded Group —can purchase global goods without leaving the country. According to a company representative, shoppers fill out customs declarations during checkout, enabling rapid clearance.

This efficiency is powered by Henan Bonded Group’s innovative “1210” cross-border e-commerce model. Under this system, overseas goods are bulk-purchased and stored in bonded warehouses. After domestic consumers place orders online or offline, transaction, payment, and logistics data are transmitted to customs for instant approval.

Another milestone is the introduction of overseas traders to PTA futures, a breakthrough in institutional innovation by the Zhengzhou Area. On the day of our visit, the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)— China ’s first futures market pilot established in 1990—was preparing to launch a new bottle chip futures contract, its 26th listed product.

In November 2018, PTA futures became China’s first chemical futures product opened to international traders. Its prices now serve as a global pricing benchmark, with overseas traders increasingly using it to hedge risks. By August 2021, PTA futures prices were formally referenced in cross-border trade contracts, boosting their global influence. As of August 2023, ZCE had over 500 overseas client accounts from 20 countries, including Singapore, the UK, and South Korea. In January 2023, six additional futures and options products—covering rapeseed oil, meal, and peanuts—were opened to foreign traders, marking the full internationalization of ZCE’s oilseed sector.

A ZCE official noted, “Since 2018, ZCE has consistently ranked among the world’s top four commodity futures and options exchanges, securing the No. 1 spot in 2021 and 2022.”

To date, the Zhengzhou Area has pioneered 360 institutional innovations, including 52 nationwide firsts and 87 provincial firsts, with 12 replicated across China. Its advancements in cross-border e-commerce, multimodal transport, and digital economy lead the province.

“Hello World, This is Zhengzhou”—a slogan on the wall of the Zhengzhou Area’s service hall—captures its global ambitions. Zhu Zhaolong, Deputy Director of the Zhengzhou Area Administrative Committee, explained, “As a Belt and Road hub, we focus on building an open highland through ‘four silk roads’: air, land, digital, and sea.”

– **Air Silk Road**: Zhengzhou Airport’s cargo throughput has ranked among the world’s top 40 for three consecutive years, with international cargo volume placing fifth in China.

– **Land Silk Road**: The Zhengzhou International Inland Port has issued over 15,000 “single-document” bills and handled 20,000 TEUs of rail freight. As China’s only central-eastern hub for China-Europe freight trains, it has operated over 10,000 trips, reaching 140 cities globally.

– **Digital Silk Road**: Cross-border e-commerce transactions hit ¥73.435 billion in the first half of 2024.

– **Sea Silk Road**: Through partnerships with coastal ports like Qingdao, Zhengzhou launched the “Zheng-Ri-Korea” rail-sea express, enabling seamless multimodal logistics.

In February 2023, Zhengzhou launched its first Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) route, now covering 13 international road transport lines to Russia, Uzbekistan, and others. By July 2024, 4,122 TIR trucks had transported goods worth ¥5.067 billion, with Zhengzhou handling 60% of China’s TIR-regulated vehicle exports.

On June 30, 2024, the Zhengzhou International Inland Port’s dedicated railway opened, marking the integration of air, rail, road, and port hubs. By 2035, it aims to become a world-class international rail hub.

At China Railway Engineering Equipment Group’s factory—birthplace of “China Brand Day”—a slogan reads: “Transform ‘Made in China’ to ‘Created in China,’ speed to quality, products to brands.” The company has produced over 1,700 shield machines, exported to 32 countries, and led global sales for seven years.

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group, another local leader, dominates 60% of the global high-end hydraulic support market, cementing its status as a hidden champion.

The zone’s openness extends to talent. During our visit, a German influencer known for fluent Henan dialect was processing visa paperwork at the service center, benefiting from streamlined work and residence permits.

Henan FTZ, comprising Zhengzhou, Kaifeng, and Luoyang, accelerates central-western China’s integration into global resource networks. In December 2023, Henan established 10 linked innovation zones, including Zhengzhou’s in May 2024, to replicate FTZ reforms and foster regional synergy.

As Zhu Zhaolong concluded, “Our vision is a globally influential hub—where the world connects.”

