T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd’s Vitagrade 5 Soybean Powder (益生豆粉) Wins Recognition at the Natural Health Awards 2024

T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd proudly announces that its flagship product, Vitagrade 5 Soybean Powder (益生豆粉), has been honoured as a leading product in the Healthy Soybean Powder category at the prestigious Natural Health Awards 2024. This recognition highlights Vitagrade 5’s innovative approach to soy-based nutrition and its exceptional contribution to gut health and overall wellness.

Vitagrade 5 Soybean Powder (益生豆粉) has set a new benchmark in the healthy soy product segment with its unique probiotic-enhanced formulation. Each serving is enriched with active probiotics designed to promote gut health, improve digestion, and support overall stomach wellness. By combining the time-honoured benefits of soy with advancements in digestive health, Vitagrade 5 offers consumers a natural and effective solution for their nutritional needs.



Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Loo Hooi Kok, Director of T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “We are deeply honoured to receive this award at the Natural Health Awards 2024. Vitagrade 5 reflects our commitment to innovation and well-being, delivering a soy product that not only nourishes the body but also supports gut health. This accolade reinforces our dedication to providing consumers with premium, health-focused products they can trust.”

Fortified with active probiotics, Vitagrade 5 supports digestive health, making it a standout choice for individuals looking to nurture their stomachs naturally. With over 10,000 cans sold monthly, it has gained the trust and loyalty of thousands, becoming a household staple for those prioritising digestive wellness. Combining high-quality soy protein with essential nutrients, it offers a versatile and nutrient-dense option suitable for daily consumption, whether enjoyed on its own or incorporated into meals.

About T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd

T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd is committed to redefining healthy soy products by integrating innovation, nutrition, and wellness. Vitagrade 5 Soybean Powder (益生豆粉) is a testament to their dedication to producing high-quality products that support better health for consumers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.tifoodstuff.com/

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia’s leading media platform for healthy and holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print, and social media platforms. It offers comprehensive resources covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readers with expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2024awards/