DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd’s Vitagrade 5 Soybean Powder (益生豆粉) Wins Recognition at the Natural Health Awards 2024

ByEthan Lin

Feb 23, 2025

T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd proudly announces that its flagship product, Vitagrade 5 Soybean Powder (益生豆粉), has been honoured as a leading product in the Healthy Soybean Powder category at the prestigious Natural Health Awards 2024. This recognition highlights Vitagrade 5’s innovative approach to soy-based nutrition and its exceptional contribution to gut health and overall wellness.

Vitagrade 5 Soybean Powder (益生豆粉) has set a new benchmark in the healthy soy product segment with its unique probiotic-enhanced formulation. Each serving is enriched with active probiotics designed to promote gut health, improve digestion, and support overall stomach wellness. By combining the time-honoured benefits of soy with advancements in digestive health, Vitagrade 5 offers consumers a natural and effective solution for their nutritional needs.


Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Loo Hooi Kok, Director of T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “We are deeply honoured to receive this award at the Natural Health Awards 2024. Vitagrade 5 reflects our commitment to innovation and well-being, delivering a soy product that not only nourishes the body but also supports gut health. This accolade reinforces our dedication to providing consumers with premium, health-focused products they can trust.”

Fortified with active probiotics, Vitagrade 5 supports digestive health, making it a standout choice for individuals looking to nurture their stomachs naturally. With over 10,000 cans sold monthly, it has gained the trust and loyalty of thousands, becoming a household staple for those prioritising digestive wellness. Combining high-quality soy protein with essential nutrients, it offers a versatile and nutrient-dense option suitable for daily consumption, whether enjoyed on its own or incorporated into meals.

About T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd
T&I Foodstuff Industries Sdn Bhd is committed to redefining healthy soy products by integrating innovation, nutrition, and wellness. Vitagrade 5 Soybean Powder (益生豆粉) is a testament to their dedication to producing high-quality products that support better health for consumers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.tifoodstuff.com/

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia’s leading media platform for healthy and holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print, and social media platforms. It offers comprehensive resources covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readers with expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2024awards/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Spotify Amplifies Audiobook Offerings with ElevenLabs Partnership
Feb 23, 2025 Hilary Ong
Molfix Diapers Triumphs at the 2024 BabyTalk & MamaPapa and Natural Health Awards as Malaysia’s Trusted Choice for Baby Care Excellence
Feb 23, 2025 Ethan Lin
OpenAI’s User Base Surges to 400 Million as Enterprise Adoption Doubles
Feb 23, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801