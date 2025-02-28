Serafin Real Estate Announces The Original Arcola Elementary School Sells for $17M to Loudoun County Board of Supervisors

The Original Arcola Elementary School, located at 24328 Marrwood Drive in Aldie, VA, has officially been sold for $17,000,000 to the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in a strategic acquisition that underscores the region’s growing demand for institutional-use properties.

The 44,384-square-foot educational facility, situated on 14.63 acres, was originally built in 1973 as a Loudoun County public school before later being repurposed for private educational use. With its prime location off Route 50, near major tech hubs like Amazon and Microsoft, the property was a rare institutional asset in a rapidly expanding market.

“This sale demonstrates the importance of patience, market positioning, and knowing the true value of an asset,” said Joe Serafin, Principal Broker and Owner of Serafin Real Estate, who represented the seller in the transaction. “By strategically repositioning the property after the existing tenant vacated, we successfully identified the right buyer—Loudoun County—who saw the long-term potential of this site.”

A Competitive Market and Strategic Repositioning

Initially marketed as a triple-net investment, the property faced challenges due to a long-term tenant with a below-market lease. However, after the tenant vacated, Serafin Real Estate shifted the marketing focus to owner-user buyers, significantly enhancing interest and value.

● Previous Marketing Challenge: Tenant-occupied with a below-market lease

● Strategic Shift: Repositioned for institutional owner-users

● Outcome: Increased marketability, securing the ideal buyer at full value

The property’s sale to Loudoun County Board of Supervisors aligns with the county’s growing demand for educational and community-use spaces. The availability of data center tax revenue funds played a role in facilitating the acquisition, allowing the county to reinvest in valuable institutional infrastructure.

The Significance of the Sale in Loudoun’s Expanding Market

Loudoun County remains one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S., with rising demand for institutional, educational, and community-use real estate. The limited supply of available land further contributed to the property’s strong positioning in the market.

● Location Advantage: Proximity to major employers and residential developments

● County Growth: Rapid population and economic expansion

● Institutional Property Demand: Scarce availability in Loudoun’s competitive market

“This transaction exemplifies how strategic marketing, persistence, and an in-depth understanding of market trends can lead to an optimal outcome,” added Serafin. “We’re proud to have played a role in securing a buyer who will utilize the property for a purpose that directly benefits the Loudoun County community.”

For a the complete case study including key market insights, visit: https://serafinre.com/2025/02/26/serafin-real-estate-arcola-elementary-sale/.

About Serafin Real Estate

Serafin Real Estate is the leading commercial real estate brokerage in Loudoun County, Fairfax County, and Prince William County, specializing in institutional, early education, industrial, and investment properties. Recognized as a Best of Loudoun winner and recipient of the CoStar Power Broker Award, Serafin Real Estate has successfully closed over $670 million in commercial transactions, consistently delivering top results for property owners and investors.

For more information, visit serafinre.com.