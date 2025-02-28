Opera Adds Bluesky, Slack, and Discord to Browser Sidebar

Opera has made a significant upgrade to its browser, integrating the budding social network Bluesky into its sidebar. This addition comes as part of a broader strategy to enhance user experience by streamlining access to popular communication platforms. Alongside Bluesky, the browser’s sidebar now features established messaging services such as Slack and Discord. This move aims to provide a more cohesive and customizable browsing experience for users.

Bluesky Integration and Competitive Advantage

Bluesky, which has quickly gained traction with over 32 million users, offers an alternative to larger networks like X and Meta’s Threads. By integrating Bluesky, Opera hopes to attract users who are keen on exploring new social media landscapes. The new addition complements the existing customizable options within the Opera browser, allowing users to add shortcuts to a variety of messaging apps including WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Moreover, users can enhance their browsing capabilities by incorporating AI providers such as ChatGPT and Aria, Opera’s own AI assistant.

In 2023, Opera launched Opera One as a successor to the original Opera browser. Designed for the generative AI era, Opera One introduces innovative concepts for organizing and grouping browser tabs. A standout feature, “Tab Islands,” groups related tabs intelligently, helping users reduce clutter from open tabs based on user feedback.

“We’re constantly looking at the feedback our users provide underneath our blog posts, on Opera forums, and through social media,” – Joanna Czajka, product director at Opera.

This proactive approach in responding to user needs is reflected in the Tab Islands feature, which draws parallels with similar offerings like the Arc browser’s custom spaces from The Browser Company. By integrating Bluesky and other services, Opera aims to broaden its appeal among users who are highly engaged with these platforms.

Author’s Opinion Opera’s decision to integrate Bluesky and other popular communication platforms into its browser sidebar is a smart move to meet the growing demand for more interconnected and customizable browsing experiences. By providing users with seamless access to these platforms and combining them with AI-powered tools, Opera is setting itself apart as a forward-thinking browser that is adapting well to the needs of modern users.

Featured image credit: Ipower via GoodFon

