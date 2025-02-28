Florida Recovery Friendly Workplace Pioneers Wellness with Statewide Initiative to Support Employees in Recovery

A Statewide Effort to Redefine Workplace Inclusion

In response to growing workplace wellness trends across the nation, FLRFW is launching a program designed to help businesses implement recovery-friendly environments. This initiative offers comprehensive training, policy consultation, and guidance to organizations that wish to support employees navigating recovery while maintaining a productive, engaged workforce. This program is part of a broader movement, where businesses nationwide are increasingly recognizing the value of inclusive policies for employees dealing with substance use or mental health issues.

A Nationwide Movement with Local Impact

Ashley Grimes, Executive Director of Florida Recovery Friendly Workplace, has been a vocal advocate for workforce recovery initiatives. In 2024, she was named one of Florida’s Rising Stars 40 Under 40 and ranked #30 on the City & State Healthcare Power 100 list. Under her leadership, FLRFW has aligned with national efforts to incorporate recovery-friendly practices in workplaces. With the growing adoption of recovery-supportive policies across the U.S., many businesses are seeing the benefits of supporting employees in recovery, which range from improved job satisfaction to higher retention rates.

What Makes FLRFW Different?

While many programs address individual recovery needs, FLRFW’s approach is part of a larger trend focusing on scalable, organizational-level changes to workplace culture. By working with businesses to integrate recovery-friendly policies, FLRFW contributes to a shift in how companies perceive employee wellness. These changes aim to foster work environments that reduce stigma and support employees dealing with recovery challenges, which is becoming a key component of broader workforce trends across the country.

Workplace Wellness and Mental Health Trends

Nationally, mental health and substance use recovery are being increasingly recognized as integral components of workforce well-being. According to recent statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, and over 21 million Americans struggle with substance use disorder. Businesses are becoming more attuned to the fact that employees who receive support in these areas are often more engaged, loyal, and productive, which has led to a rise in recovery-focused workplace policies.

Building a Stronger, Healthier Workforce for the Future

As companies adopt recovery-friendly policies, they are seeing positive outcomes, including improved employee morale, better productivity, and reduced turnover. Employees in recovery report feeling more valued and supported in work environments that embrace inclusivity, which ultimately leads to a more resilient and committed workforce. These national workforce trends are influencing how businesses approach employee wellness, particularly in the context of mental health and recovery.

How Businesses Can Participate in the Growing Trend

Organizations across Florida and beyond can now access resources to help integrate recovery-friendly practices into their workplaces. By adopting such policies, businesses align themselves with national movements aimed at improving workforce well-being and inclusivity.

About Florida Recovery Friendly Workplace

Florida Recovery Friendly Workplace (FLRFW), a division of Net Training Institute, is dedicated to helping organizations across Florida create supportive and inclusive environments for employees in recovery from substance use or mental health challenges. Through training, consultation, and advocacy, FLRFW supports businesses in their efforts to foster workplace cultures that promote long-term employee well-being.

Media Contact:

Ashley Grimes

Executive Director, Florida Recovery Friendly Workplace

Email: Ashley@flrfw.org

Website: www.flrfw.org

Social Media:

Facebook: FLRFW Facebook

LinkedIn: FLRFW LinkedIn