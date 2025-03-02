OpenAI Unveils Imminent Launch of GPT-4.5

OpenAI has announced the forthcoming release of GPT-4.5, a significant upgrade to its popular language model, as revealed by CEO Sam Altman. The model, codenamed “Orion,” is set to be rolled out in a matter of weeks and aims to simplify the user experience by integrating OpenAI’s o-series reasoning capabilities into a unified offering for ChatGPT users.

GPT-4.5 marks the company’s final non-chain-of-thought model, paving the way for future advancements. OpenAI plans to launch GPT-5 in the coming months, offering free access to its capabilities for all ChatGPT users. In the meantime, ChatGPT Pro users who pay $200 per month will gain early access to GPT-4.5’s enhanced features.

Imminent Launch and Early Access for Pro Users

Many users have noticed a notification within the ChatGPT app inviting them to “try the GPT-4.5 research preview.” Although clicking the notification currently yields no results, it serves as confirmation that the model’s release is imminent. The notification highlights that “Pro users now have access to our newest, largest model.”

Sam Altman emphasized the importance of clarity in OpenAI’s offerings amidst a landscape of similar models such as GPT-4o, GPT-40 with scheduled tasks, o1, o3-mini, and o3-mini-high.

“We want to do a better job of sharing our intended roadmap, and a much better job simplifying our product offerings.” – Sam Altman

The introduction of GPT-4.5 comes at a crucial time as OpenAI faces stiff competition from other AI giants, including xAI’s Grok 3 and DeepSeek models. By simplifying its product lineup and enhancing reasoning capabilities, OpenAI aims to maintain its competitive edge.

The company has hinted at potentially extending similar generosity to free ChatGPT users, allowing wider access to GPT-4.5 in the future. The upgrade promises to significantly enhance the ChatGPT experience by streamlining the complex features that have characterized previous models.

What The Author Thinks OpenAI’s decision to simplify its product offerings with GPT-4.5 while maintaining a clear roadmap shows a promising strategy for staying competitive, especially with AI giants entering the fray. However, whether this will be enough to maintain its edge against competitors remains to be seen.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR