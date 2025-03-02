Lori Werner to Present ‘Your Marketing Playbook’ at AMMG 2025 Spring Conference in Miami

The Age Management Medical Group (AMMG) Spring Conference will bring together leading experts in longevity, regenerative medicine, and practice growth at the world-renowned National Doral Resort in Miami, FL. Among the featured speakers is Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, who will present “Your Marketing Playbook: Step-by-Step Execution for Patient Growth in Age Management Medicine” during the Practice Management Workshop.

As age management medicine continues to expand, the need for proven marketing strategies is more critical than ever. Lori Werner’s session will provide medical professionals with a clear, step-by-step roadmap to attract and retain patients in this competitive and rapidly evolving field.

About the Session: Your Marketing Playbook for Patient Growth

In this high-impact session, attendees will learn:

Website Conversion Mastery – Optimize your website to increase patient inquiries and appointment bookings.

– Optimize your website to increase patient inquiries and appointment bookings. SEO Success Strategies – Improve your search rankings to attract local patients actively looking for your services.

– Improve your search rankings to attract local patients actively looking for your services. Social Media That Converts – Engage your ideal patients and establish yourself as the go-to expert in age management medicine.

– Engage your ideal patients and establish yourself as the go-to expert in age management medicine. Email & SMS Lead Nurturing – Build trust and keep your practice top-of-mind with effective email and text messaging strategies.

– Build trust and keep your practice top-of-mind with effective email and text messaging strategies. Events & Webinars for Rapid Growth – Educate patients, enhance credibility, and generate immediate ROI through events and online webinars.

This practical, results-driven session is designed to provide attendees with actionable strategies they can implement immediately to drive patient growth.

Meet the Speaker: Lori Werner

Lori Werner is the Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, a leading marketing agency specializing in Anti-Aging, Functional Medicine, Aesthetics, and Women’s Health. With over two decades of award-winning expertise, Lori has built a multi-million dollar agency known for delivering measurable results in patient growth, branding, and retention strategies.

As a sought-after speaker, author, and expert in practice marketing, Lori has helped thousands of healthcare providers stand out in competitive markets while empowering patients to connect with top specialists. She is also the author of multiple books, including “Anti-Aging & Longevity Marketing: Become the #1 Specialist In Your Area.”

The AMMG 2025 Spring Conference offers a powerful combination of education, networking, and luxury at the legendary National Doral Resort, featuring:

Four championship golf courses, including the world-famous Blue Monster

A luxury poolside retreat, featuring private cabanas and a 125-ft. waterslide

A 48,000 sq. ft. award-winning spa for the ultimate relaxation experience

Gourmet dining experiences to indulge your palate

Medical professionals attending the conference can SAVE 20% on registration using the exclusive discount code MMW20.

Event Dates: April 23-27, 2025

Location: National Doral Resort, Miami, FL

Registration Link: https://agemed.org/cme-conferences/florida-april-2025/