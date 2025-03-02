Starlink Expands Waitlist Across the US, Reaching Eastern States

SpaceX has reintroduced the waitlist for its Starlink residential tier in several key metropolitan areas across the United States, including Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento, and Seattle as of November. This move comes as the company faces increasing demand for its satellite internet service, which is available to both consumers and businesses, including airline providers and government agencies. With over 1.4 million subscribers in the U.S. as of August, SpaceX continues to launch new satellites to bolster Starlink’s capacity and address network congestion.

Starlink Pricing and Service Availability

The Starlink residential tier, priced at $120 per month, is recognized as one of the most affordable unlimited data plans in the U.S. Meanwhile, the more expensive Starlink Roam plan, at $165 per month, offers satellite internet access at multiple locations. A recent update on the Starlink.com map shows Phoenix as another area where service is sold out. Additionally, three new regions in the eastern U.S., including two in Florida and a large area covering Tennessee, North and South Carolina, and northern Georgia, have been marked as “sold out.”

Despite these challenges, SpaceX remains committed to expanding its satellite network. The company has implemented a one-time $100 congestion charge for residential subscribers in areas with constrained network capacity. Some of the newly launched satellites are dedicated to the cellular Starlink service, aimed at providing connectivity for mobile phones. Concurrently, SpaceX has been phasing out hundreds of older Starlink satellites.

The increasing waitlist for Starlink services indicates ongoing struggles with network capacity. However, SpaceX’s continuous satellite launches aim to mitigate these issues and expand the reach of its internet service. While the company did not respond immediately to requests for comment, its actions demonstrate a commitment to meeting growing consumer demand.

Author’s Opinion SpaceX’s decision to reintroduce the waitlist for Starlink in high-demand areas reflects a growing need for better network capacity. While the congestion charges and service limitations are a short-term challenge, SpaceX’s continued satellite launches indicate the company’s commitment to scaling its service and keeping up with demand. The expansion into mobile connectivity and consistent efforts to phase out older satellites suggest that Starlink’s future capacity will likely improve, making it an increasingly viable option for many consumers and businesses.

Featured image credit: Capital

