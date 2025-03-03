DMR News

Twitch Expands Monetization Tools to More Streamers

ByHilary Ong

Mar 3, 2025

Twitch, the leading live streaming platform, is expanding its monetization tools by making subscriptions and “Bits” accessible to most creators, regardless of their follower count. This significant change aims to democratize earnings for a wider range of streamers, previously limited to affiliates and partners who met specific criteria. The updates include several new features to enhance user experience and provide more revenue opportunities, with some changes set to begin as early as April 19.

The introduction of custom Power-ups is one of the key features on the horizon for Twitch creators. Additionally, the platform is rolling out updates to Clips, designed to simplify the editing process and offer new capabilities for highlighting moments in real-time. These enhancements aim to make content creation more seamless and engaging for streamers and their audiences.

New Content Storage Limits and Mobile Features

However, alongside these promising updates, Twitch plans to impose a storage cap of 100 hours on highlights and uploaded content. This restriction, starting April 19, will limit how much content users can maintain on their channels. Despite this limitation, Twitch is also improving its mobile experience by offering landscape and vertical video options, along with the ability for creators to initiate and manage Shared Chat sessions directly from the mobile app.

A unique feature called “Shared Hype Trains” will soon allow streamers participating in Stream Together or Shared Chat to unite in a Hype Train. This initiative encourages collaboration and community engagement among streamers. To further support creators, Twitch is introducing a new option that enables all streamers to use their earnings on purchases within the platform.

“will allow all streamers to use their earnings on purchases within Twitch”
— Dan Clancy

The platform is also making it easier for creators to express interest in collaborating with brands, fostering potential partnerships that could expand their reach and income. These changes follow Twitch CEO Dan Clancy’s open letter outlining the company’s plans for 2025, focusing on enhancing revenue streams and user satisfaction.

Author’s Opinion

These updates signal Twitch’s ongoing effort to create a more inclusive and engaging platform for all creators. While some restrictions like the storage cap may be met with resistance, the new tools, especially those enhancing mobile experiences and collaboration opportunities, show promise in supporting creators in their growth.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via Vecteezy

Hilary Ong

