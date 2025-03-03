Meta to Launch Standalone Meta AI App to Compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Meta is set to launch a standalone app for its Meta AI digital assistant in the second quarter, according to insider sources. This move is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambition to position Meta as a leader in the artificial intelligence industry by year’s end, surpassing competitors like OpenAI and Alphabet.

Expansion of Meta AI

Initially integrated within Meta’s existing platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, Meta AI was introduced in September 2023. It replaced the traditional search functionalities in these apps in April, becoming a core feature. The standalone version aims to deepen user engagement by providing a dedicated environment for interaction with the AI.

Zuckerberg expressed his vision in January, during the fourth-quarter earnings call, projecting that Meta AI would become the leading AI assistant globally, reaching over a billion people. The new app is expected to allow more personalized and extensive user interactions, potentially integrating across various hardware platforms and improving service customization.

Alongside the app launch, Meta is exploring a paid subscription model similar to those employed by OpenAI and Microsoft, indicating potential monetization avenues through enhanced features and services.

Meta’s initiative follows similar moves by Google and Elon Musk’s xAI, each having recently launched standalone apps for their digital assistants. This trend underscores the intense competition and rapid innovation within the AI sector.

Author’s Opinion Meta’s decision to launch a standalone Meta AI app represents a significant strategic pivot that could catalyze broader adoption and deeper integration of AI technologies in everyday digital interactions. By creating a dedicated platform for Meta AI, Zuckerberg is not only aiming to enhance user experience but also setting the stage for a new era of personalized digital assistance. This move could potentially reshape the competitive landscape, challenging existing players like OpenAI’s ChatGPT by offering a more integrated and expansive AI experience. If successfully executed, this could solidify Meta’s position as a frontrunner in the AI space, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation and its ability to adapt to and shape user expectations in the evolving tech ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Variety

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR