SpaceX Reports Some Starlink Satellites May Not Fully Disintegrate on Reentry

SpaceX has revealed that not all parts of its retired Starlink satellites fully disintegrate when reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, potentially leaving small remnants to reach the ground. The company has been actively deorbiting older satellites, designed with a lifespan of approximately five years, by reentering them into the Earth’s atmosphere where they are expected to burn up.

Satellite Decommissioning Process

The process, intended to safely dispose of defunct satellites, generally results in the incineration of the satellite. However, SpaceX has now indicated that tiny fragments might survive the descent and land on Earth. Despite this, the company assures that the probability of these fragments causing harm to humans is extremely low, citing a risk assessment that concludes newer Starlink satellites have a less than one in 100 million chance of causing human injury.

SpaceX has emphasized that it adheres to stringent safety standards that exceed current U.S. regulations, which demand that the risk of space debris causing human casualties be kept below 1 in 10,000. The company has implemented design modifications to limit the survival of hazardous materials upon reentry, such as reducing the size and mass of inductor cores in the satellites’ components.

An unusual event involving a piece of aluminum from a Starlink satellite that landed in Saskatchewan, Canada, was cited as an anomaly, with the company noting that it stemmed from a satellite that failed to properly deorbit. Lessons from this incident have been integrated into the design of subsequent satellite versions to prevent similar occurrences.

SpaceX plans to continue improving the safety features of its satellites, including testing new designs under simulated atmospheric reentry conditions to ensure complete disintegration. The company maintains a protocol of retiring satellites over the ocean to minimize risks to populated areas and is working on enhancing the control systems of its satellites to better manage their end-of-life phases.

What The Author Thinks As SpaceX expands its Starlink satellite constellation to enhance global internet connectivity, the acknowledgment that not all parts of its satellites burn up on reentry raises important environmental and safety considerations. While the risk to human life is minimal, the potential for debris to survive reentry and land on Earth underscores the need for ongoing advancements in satellite technology and disposal methods to minimize environmental impact. It is imperative that SpaceX and similar companies continue to innovate responsibly, ensuring that the pursuit of technological advancements does not come at the cost of environmental safety. As we push the boundaries of space technology, integrating sustainability into satellite design and decommissioning processes will be crucial for maintaining the health of our planet and the safety of our skies.

Featured image credit: Needpix

