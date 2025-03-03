SurgeGraph Celebrates World Writer’s Day with Buy One, Get One Free Writing Credits Offer

In honor of World Writer’s Day, SurgeGraph, the leading AI writing tool, is launching a limited-time promotion to empower writers. From March 3 to March 31, 2025, customers can take advantage of a Buy One, Get One Free deal on writing credits, designed to help them produce more content and increase online traffic.



The offer allows users to double their writing credits at no additional cost. For example, purchasing 1,000 credits grants an additional 1,000 credits for free. These credits, which do not expire, ensure users have the flexibility to use their credits any time they want.

To claim the deal, customers must log in to their SurgeGraph account during the promotional period and select their desired credit amount via a one-time pop-up offer. The promotion is available only once per user—if dismissed, it cannot be reclaimed.

The promotion runs exclusively from March 3 to March 31, 2025. For more information, visit https://surgegraph.io/.