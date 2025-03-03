Meta Aria Gen 2 Wearable Tracks Heart Rate and Features Contact Microphone

Meta has announced the release of its latest innovation, the Aria Gen 2, a groundbreaking research hardware wearable that marks a significant advancement from its predecessor, Project Aria, developed five years ago. This cutting-edge device is not just another step forward in Meta’s journey but a leap into the future of wearable technology. Though it is not yet an AR glasses product, the Aria Gen 2 is poised to revolutionize research applications with its array of state-of-the-art features.

Key Features of Aria Gen 2

The Aria Gen 2 stands out with its sophisticated open-ear “force-canceling” speakers, designed to provide an immersive audio experience without compromising awareness of the surrounding environment. Additionally, the device boasts a battery life of up to eight hours, ensuring prolonged usage for researchers and developers alike. This commitment to seamless integration of technology and usability reaffirms Meta’s position as a leader in the wearable tech industry, following its notable acquisition of Oculus and other technological advancements.

Equipped with significant upgrades, the Aria Gen 2 introduces hand tracking, eye tracking, and speech recognition capabilities, all powered by Meta’s proprietary artificial intelligence integration. These features promise to deliver unparalleled user experiences, facilitating extensive research and development activities. Moreover, Meta has incorporated a custom Silicon chip into the Aria Gen 2, enhancing its processing power and efficiency.

The device’s sensor suite has undergone a massive upgrade, further expanding its capabilities. Notably, it includes a PPG sensor capable of measuring the heart rate of its wearer. This biometric feature is complemented by a contact microphone designed to detect and differentiate between the voices of the user and those around them, adding another layer of interactivity and precision to the device.

Weighing in at just 75 grams, the Aria Gen 2 is both lightweight and comfortable, making it ideal for extended use in various research settings. While it remains a research device at this stage, its potential applications are vast, promising to shape the future of how wearable technology is utilized in research contexts.

Author’s Opinion Meta’s Aria Gen 2 represents a strategic push to dominate the future of wearable technology. While still in the research phase, its robust feature set—particularly the AI-powered hand tracking, eye tracking, and biometric sensors—positions it as a transformative tool. If Meta can successfully integrate these features into commercial products, the Aria Gen 2 could set new standards in both research and consumer technology applications.

Featured image credit: FMT

