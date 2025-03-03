Microsoft to retire Skype on May 5, 2025

Microsoft has announced the retirement of its long-standing communication service, Skype, set for May 5. The tech giant is pushing users to transition to Microsoft Teams, a more comprehensive platform for communication and collaboration. This decision follows the earlier retirement of Skype for Business in 2021, signaling an end to an era of peer-to-peer video calling that began with Skype’s launch in 2003.

A Look Back at Skype’s Legacy

Skype, created by Niklas Zennström, Janus Friis, and four Estonian developers, revolutionized communication by offering video calls without extra long-distance charges. By 2005, it boasted 40 million active users. That same year, eBay acquired Skype for $2.6 billion, marking its first major acquisition. Microsoft later purchased Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion, further cementing its place in digital communication history.

“Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications and enabling countless meaningful moments, and we are honored to have been part of the journey,” – Microsoft

In a strategic shift, Microsoft will integrate Skype users into Teams. Users can sign in using their Skype credentials with all chats and contacts seamlessly transitioning to Teams. Microsoft aims to streamline its consumer communication offerings by focusing on Teams as a modern hub for collaboration.

“In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams, our modern communications and collaboration hub,” – Microsoft

Users concerned about their existing data can export it if they prefer not to migrate to Teams. Meanwhile, Skype Credit will remain accessible until May 5, although Microsoft has yet to clarify whether it will refund any remaining credits post-retirement.

What The Author Thinks The retirement of Skype, while expected, marks the end of a significant chapter in the history of communication. While Microsoft’s focus on Teams makes sense from a business and integration standpoint, the transition may be difficult for users who have grown accustomed to Skype’s simpler interface and features. The move to Teams, though modern, might not be as user-friendly for those seeking a more straightforward, consumer-focused communication tool.

Featured image credit: Ivan Radic via Flickr

