DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest

Amazon Plans Global Expansion for Haul, Its Competitor to Temu and Shein

ByYasmeeta Oon

Mar 3, 2025

Amazon Plans Global Expansion for Haul, Its Competitor to Temu and Shein

Amazon is setting its sights on expanding its discount storefront, Haul, in Europe later this year. The move comes as a strategic response to the growing influence of ultra-cheap Chinese e-commerce platforms like Temu and Shein. Haul, which debuted last year, is currently accessible only through Amazon’s mobile app and features items predominantly priced at $20 or less. This competitive pricing strategy aims to capture a broader audience seeking affordable products.

In 2023, Amazon transitioned to using recyclable paper bags, cardboard envelopes, and boxes for deliveries in Europe, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. However, the potential use of plastic packaging for Haul shipments could conflict with these environmental goals. Despite these sustainability challenges, Amazon remains focused on expanding Haul globally, with recent job postings indicating a potential launch in Mexico.

Reliance on Chinese Sellers and Influence of Influencers

A key feature of Haul is its reliance on goods from China-based sellers. This approach has drawn scrutiny in the past, notably from President Donald Trump. Nevertheless, Amazon continues to build out Haul, which remains in beta for U.S. users. The platform offers a range of products including makeup, apparel, and accessories, often priced affordably to attract cost-conscious consumers.

Amazon has also enhanced the Haul experience by incorporating curated storefronts from lifestyle influencers within the app’s homepage. This addition aims to leverage influencer marketing to drive consumer engagement and sales. Alongside this, the company has begun showcasing sponsored products in some Haul search results, allowing sellers to pay for premium visibility.

Over the years, Amazon has increasingly incorporated sponsored items into search results on both its desktop site and mobile app. As part of its strategy to monetize Haul further, Amazon is taking cues from its legacy online store, aiming to transform Haul into a more permanent fixture in its e-commerce ecosystem.

Despite its growing presence, Haul faces challenges related to packaging and logistics. Andy Jassy noted that Amazon has “certain number of items that are shipped in that way” for Haul, but this number is likely fewer compared to other Chinese e-commerce companies like Shein and Temu.

What The Author Thinks

While Amazon’s expansion of Haul into Europe and beyond is a strategic attempt to compete with the growing influence of ultra-cheap e-commerce platforms, it also raises concerns about the company’s sustainability goals. The reliance on plastic packaging, along with its competitive approach to pricing through Chinese sellers, could face increasing scrutiny from both regulators and environmentally conscious consumers. Nonetheless, Amazon’s plan to leverage influencer marketing and sponsored products could boost its appeal in the highly competitive e-commerce space.

Featured image credit: StockCake

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Overmont Redefines Outdoor Exploration with Durable, High-Quality Equipment for Passionate Adventure Seekers
Mar 3, 2025 Ethan Lin
OpenAI to Integrate Sora Video Generator into ChatGPT
Mar 3, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump’s Harsh Words for Freeland and Poilievre Intensify as Tariff Threat Looms
Mar 3, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801