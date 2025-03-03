DMR News

OpenAI to Integrate Sora Video Generator into ChatGPT

ByHilary Ong

Mar 3, 2025

OpenAI is set to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings by integrating Sora, a sophisticated AI video model, into its widely-used ChatGPT platform. Sora, renowned for its ability to generate cinematic clips up to twenty seconds long, is currently accessible via a dedicated web app, which was launched by OpenAI in December. This move is part of OpenAI’s strategic efforts to broaden Sora’s appeal and functionality, though specific timelines remain undisclosed.

Sora’s Current Features and Future Developments

The existing Sora web app provides users with the capability to explore and view videos generated by the community. While the integration of Sora into ChatGPT promises convenience, it may not offer the same level of control available in the web app, where users can edit and stitch footage together. OpenAI is also actively developing an AI image generator powered by Sora and is working on a standalone mobile app for the platform. To support these advancements, the Sora team is on the lookout for skilled mobile engineers.

Further enhancing Sora’s capabilities, OpenAI is developing a new version of Sora Turbo, the model that currently powers the web app. The expansion of Sora’s generation capabilities to include images marks a significant step forward in OpenAI’s vision to diversify what Sora can create. By launching Sora as a separate web app, OpenAI aimed to preserve the simplicity of ChatGPT while still offering advanced video generation features.

Integrating Sora into ChatGPT could potentially incentivize users to upgrade to premium subscription tiers that may feature higher video generation limits. This move aligns with OpenAI’s intention to place Sora in more platforms and enhance its creative output. However, OpenAI has yet to provide specific details regarding when this integration will occur.

Author’s Opinion

While Sora’s integration into ChatGPT is an exciting development, OpenAI’s lack of clear timelines for its rollout raises questions about how seamlessly the features will integrate into the platform. Offering advanced video generation capabilities may help attract more users, but ensuring user control and flexibility like what the standalone app offers will be crucial for its success. The platform’s expansion into multimedia creation signals a broader shift in how AI tools could redefine content creation, but it’s still too early to determine if it will meet users’ expectations.

Featured image credit: FMT

Hilary Ong

