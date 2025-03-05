UK, France, and Ukraine to Present Peace Plan to Donald Trump, Says British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is spearheading a diplomatic effort to revive a peace deal for Ukraine. On Saturday, Starmer spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump, and he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street. These talks come in the wake of an extraordinary clash between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House, which took place a day after Zelenskyy’s visit to London.

Starmer aims to gather Western leaders in London to support a peace initiative designed to aid Kyiv. The proposed plan involves cooperation between the United Kingdom, France, and Ukraine, with the peace deal ultimately being presented to Trump. The British Prime Minister emphasized that any ceasefire must be fortified by the United States to prevent future aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Need for U.S. Support in a Ceasefire Agreement

Starmer expressed confidence in this approach, describing it as a step in the right direction following the explosive meeting at the White House on Friday. He reiterated that a successful peace deal in Ukraine would require a European peacekeeping force backed by a security guarantee from the United States.

“I’ve always been clear that that is going to need a U.S. backstop, because I don’t think it would be a guarantee without it.” – Keir Starmer

During an interview with BBC television on Sunday, Starmer discussed the necessity of forming a European “coalition of the willing” to take a proactive stance in supporting Ukraine. He highlighted that Britain and France are at the forefront of this initiative, working on a plan that will be presented to the U.S.

“In other words, we’ve got to find those countries in Europe that are prepared to be a bit more forward leaning.” – Keir Starmer

“The UK and France are the most advanced on the thinking of this and that is why President Macron and I are working on this plan, which we will then discuss with the U.S.” – Keir Starmer

The context of these developments centers around the ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe, where Russia’s actions have drawn international attention and concern. A peace deal backed by major Western powers could potentially stabilize the region and provide a durable solution to the conflict.

Author’s Opinion Keir Starmer’s efforts to form a coalition with France and the U.K. to push for a peace agreement in Ukraine are commendable and reflect a strategic understanding of the situation. However, securing U.S. support will be the pivotal element in making this plan viable. Without a strong commitment from the United States, the peace deal may not have the necessary weight to ensure a lasting resolution. The challenge now lies in bridging the gap between Europe and the U.S. to ensure that all parties are united in their approach.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

