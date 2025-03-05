Sergey Brin Calls for 60-Hour Work Weeks to Achieve AGI

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, has sparked discussions within the company regarding work hours and productivity in the race to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). In an internal memo, Brin suggested that increasing work hours could significantly enhance the chances of realizing AGI. He stated that “sixty hours a week is the sweet spot of productivity,” emphasizing the need for employees to commit more time, particularly in-office presence.

Under Google’s current return-to-office policy, employees are required to work on-site three days a week. However, Brin urged his colleagues to come to the office every weekday. His comments come amid reports that staff working on Google’s Gemini AI project have been logging up to 120 hours a week in an effort to resolve a critical flaw in the company’s image-recognition tool. The intense workload reflects the high stakes in the competitive landscape of AI development.

The Competitive Race to AGI

In his memo, Brin expressed concern over a subset of employees who contribute minimally, describing this behavior as “not only unproductive but also highly demoralizing to everyone else.” He underscored the urgency of the situation by stating, “Competition has accelerated immensely, and the final race to AGI is afoot.” His viewpoint aligns with broader industry sentiments, where teams at competing firms, including Elon Musk‘s xAI, are also reportedly engaging in grueling work schedules that exceed 12 hours a day.

Google’s search executive, Prabhakar Raghavan, corroborated Brin’s claims about the demanding work culture within the Gemini project. The push for higher productivity comes as industry leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman express growing confidence in their approaches to developing AGI. Altman claimed that “everyone will see what we see” regarding AGI advancements within the next few years. Musk has projected that AGI could emerge as early as 2026.

Criticism and Doubts from Experts

Despite the fervor surrounding AGI development, experts like Gary Marcus, professor emeritus of psychology and neural science at New York University, have raised doubts about the feasibility of achieving AGI. Marcus criticized assertions from tech CEOs like Altman, pointing out significant technical hurdles that remain unresolved.

Brin remains optimistic about Google’s potential to lead in this race. He stated, “I think we have all the ingredients to win this race, but we are going to have to turbocharge our efforts.” As Google employees navigate this demanding environment, the pressure to achieve breakthroughs in AGI intensifies.

What The Author Thinks Focusing on longer work hours to achieve AGI may result in short-term productivity, but it risks burning out employees and diminishing overall morale. Achieving breakthroughs in AI requires not only time but a balance between effort, creativity, and well-being. A company can push for innovation, but it must also ensure the health and satisfaction of its workforce to maintain long-term success.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

