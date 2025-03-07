SpaceX’s Texas Factory Gears Up for Massive Expansion

SpaceX’s Starlink factory in Bastrop, Texas, is making significant strides as it prepares to expand its operations. Currently employing about 1,000 staffers, the facility is already producing an impressive 15,000 Starlink dishes per day. This production capability translates to nearly 5.5 million dishes annually, marking a significant achievement in the field of satellite internet technology.

The Texas site is on the verge of becoming the largest printed circuit board plant in the United States. SpaceX aims to expand the factory by over 1 million square feet this year, bringing the total square footage to approximately 1.7 million. This expansion reflects SpaceX’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for Starlink internet services, which has surged from 4 million users just five months ago to 5 million globally.

Behind-the-Scenes Manufacturing

SpaceX has unveiled a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the operations at the Bastrop facility. The factory processes raw plastic pellets and aluminum to create the hardware’s casing, highlighting SpaceX’s innovative approach to manufacturing.

“Our previous generation of the production line was maxed out in terms of capability,” said Alexandra Noe, senior director of Starlink production.

Previously, SpaceX produced Starlink dishes at their Hawthorne, California offices. The first models of these dishes were costly, with production expenses reaching $3,000 or more each. However, SpaceX sold them at a loss until around 2023, underscoring their dedication to expanding access to satellite internet.

The upcoming expansion in Texas is a strategic move to boost production and enhance operational efficiency. As global demand for high-speed internet grows, SpaceX aims to keep pace by increasing its manufacturing capabilities.

What The Author Thinks The ambitious expansion of SpaceX’s Starlink production facilities highlights a significant commitment to scaling up both technological infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities. This expansion not only demonstrates SpaceX’s resilience in tackling global connectivity challenges but also solidifies its role as a leader in satellite internet services. The company’s efforts to reduce production costs while increasing efficiency will likely pave the way for broader global internet access, making high-speed satellite internet more accessible to underserved regions.

Featured image credit: PICRYL

