Apple iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Adds Siri Controls and Apple Intelligence to Control Center

Apple has unveiled its latest software update, iOS 18.4 beta 2, introducing a suite of new features designed to enhance user interaction with their devices. This release particularly focuses on integrating advanced Siri controls and Apple Intelligence directly into the Control Center for seamless access. The update, currently available to Apple beta program participants, aims to simplify the way users engage with AI technology on their iPhones and iPads.

In a move to streamline user experience, Apple has integrated a range of AI features directly into the Control Center. This allows users to leverage Siri and Apple Intelligence without needing to open specific applications or use voice commands. Among the standout features is Visual Intelligence, capable of identifying objects or items through the camera lens, significantly easing the identification process for users.

Moreover, the Control Center now includes an “Apple Intelligence & Siri” category, offering a selection of customizable features. Users can personalize their Control Center layout by long-pressing any blank space to access the ‘Add Control’ option. This flexibility enables users to arrange and prioritize the controls that best suit their needs, enhancing their interaction with Apple’s AI systems.

Expanding Apple’s AI Capabilities

iOS 18.4 beta 2 is part of a broader release that includes Writing Tools, Image Playground, and other enhancements. Despite the advancements, Apple’s AI remains somewhat limited in its current form. However, it still boasts impressive capabilities such as Genmoji for creating custom emojis and the much-anticipated integration of Siri with ChatGPT.

These developments build on efforts from previous updates, such as addressing the “hallucinating” AI Notification Summaries in iOS 18.3. By refining these features, Apple continues to push the boundaries of what its AI can achieve, aiming to deliver a more intuitive and efficient user experience.

The latest update underscores Apple’s commitment to making its AI technology more accessible and user-friendly. By allowing users to add desired controls to the Control Center, Apple empowers them to tailor their device interactions according to personal preferences. This customization extends to rearranging features within the Control Center, promoting a more personalized and efficient user interface.

Users participating in the Apple beta program are already exploring these new offerings, providing valuable feedback that will shape future updates. As Apple fine-tunes its AI capabilities, users can expect continued enhancements that simplify everyday tasks and interactions with their devices.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s integration of AI directly into the Control Center with iOS 18.4 beta 2 is a promising step towards making its AI technology more seamless and accessible. The added customization options and easy access to advanced features such as Visual Intelligence highlight Apple’s commitment to improving user experience. However, while the features are impressive, the AI’s current limitations suggest there’s still work to be done before it can fully compete with the likes of other AI-driven platforms.

