DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Economy Latest

China to Impose Additional 15% Tariffs on Select U.S. Goods Starting March 10

ByDayne Lee

Mar 7, 2025

China to Impose Additional 15% Tariffs on Select U.S. Goods Starting March 10

China has “firmly rejected” the imposition of additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, as confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday. In response to the latest measures from Washington, Beijing has announced plans to implement countermeasures, marking a significant escalation in trade tensions between the two economic giants. This development follows the introduction of a new 10% tariff on Chinese imports by the White House, which took effect on the same day.

China’s Response and Retaliation Strategy

The Ministry of Commerce’s statement highlighted China’s readiness to defend its economic interests. This comes after an earlier round of U.S. tariffs in February, which prompted China to raise duties on certain U.S. energy imports as part of its retaliatory strategy. Additionally, China’s response included placing two American companies on an unreliable entities list, potentially restricting their business operations within the Asian nation.

Despite previous warnings of countermeasures, Beijing has yet to specify any detailed actions. However, this latest announcement underscores China’s commitment to respond robustly to what it perceives as unjust trade practices. The overall impact of this tariff war is evident in the increased average effective U.S. tariff rate on Chinese goods, which stands at 33%, a significant rise from approximately 13% before U.S. President Donald Trump began his latest term in January.

The imposition of these tariffs has far-reaching implications for various sectors. U.S. exports of agricultural products to China form the largest share of American goods exported to the country, totaling 1.2%, or $22.3 billion, as of 2023. Pharmaceuticals and oil and gas follow closely, with shares of 0.8% ($15.6 billion) and 1% ($19.3 billion), respectively. These industries may face further challenges as China outlines its retaliatory measures.

What The Author Thinks

The continued escalation of trade tensions between China and the U.S. is not only damaging for businesses and sectors reliant on cross-border trade but also further destabilizes the global economy. Until a more sustainable diplomatic solution is reached, both countries will continue to face heightened uncertainty and significant economic disruption.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Apple iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Adds Siri Controls and Apple Intelligence to Control Center
Mar 7, 2025 Hilary Ong
SpaceX’s Texas Factory Gears Up for Massive Expansion
Mar 7, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
People Are Using Super Mario Bros. to Test AI Performance
Mar 6, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801