Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak criticizes Musk’s DOGE for ‘sledgehammer’ approach to government layoffs

Steve Wozniak, the renowned co-founder of Apple, has voiced strong criticisms against Elon Musk’s recent governmental strategies and the evolution of Tesla’s electric vehicles. His remarks come in response to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, which has been implementing mass firings at federal agencies in an effort to cut administrative costs. Wozniak described the approach as akin to using a “sledgehammer,” implying it lacks finesse and consideration for employees.

“Just mass firings … it’s not good for a business to run that way,” said Steve Wozniak.

Wozniak, who owns several Teslas, has expressed dissatisfaction with the direction in which Musk has taken the electric vehicle manufacturer. He raised safety concerns regarding Tesla’s Full Self Driving and Autopilot driver assistance features, suggesting that these advancements may not be as reliable as they are claimed to be. Wozniak’s discontent with Tesla extends to its user interface, which he rates as one of the worst globally, contrasting sharply with his preference for Apple’s user-friendly design.

Banning on X and Criticism of U.S. Political Figures

The technology pioneer suspects his vocal criticisms have led to his ban from X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. He believes his account has been blocked for approximately two to three months following his public critiques of Tesla’s quality. Despite adhering to platform rules and attempting to resolve the issue, Wozniak remains unable to access his account.

“Maybe it’s because I was on the wrong side of Elon,” he speculated.

In addition to his critiques of Tesla, Wozniak has been outspoken about U.S. political figures, particularly former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. He accuses them of “bullying” tactics concerning the U.S. treatment of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wozniak, who has Ukrainian heritage, believes that relations with Ukraine have deteriorated since Trump’s tenure began.

“Bullying is the best way to think of it,” Wozniak stated, highlighting his empathy for those who are overpowered by stronger forces.

Advocacy for the Underdog and Consumers

His criticism extends to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency for its mass firings, likening it to school bullying where “the bully is going to force their way on the little guy.” Wozniak has consistently advocated for the underdog and the consumer over large corporations and producers.

“I’ve always favored the little guy over the big guy, and I’ve always favored the consumer of a good over the producer,” he affirmed.

Wozniak also highlighted a personal victory in Ukraine, having won the 2019 presidential vote there. However, due to ongoing conflicts and invasions, national polls have not been held since then. He opposed Trump’s labeling of Ukraine’s leader as a “dictator without elections,” which he finds misleading and damaging.

“Elon Musk, I don’t know what got into his head,” remarked Wozniak, reflecting on how success can potentially cloud judgment.

Wozniak continues to express his views publicly, maintaining a critical stance towards Musk’s leadership style and decisions. His concerns about Tesla’s direction and safety features have been shared in various interviews, including on television platforms.

Author’s Opinion Steve Wozniak’s critiques highlight a deeper concern about the direction of both Musk’s leadership and the broader impact of his decisions on the public. Wozniak’s emphasis on safety, consumer rights, and the dangers of overly aggressive management decisions is a crucial perspective that questions whether Musk’s actions are ultimately in the best interests of both Tesla and society at large.

