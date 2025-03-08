Zelenskyy Ready to Work with Trump After Tense Meeting in the Oval Office

The United States has suspended weapons deliveries to Ukraine following a heated argument between the two nations, which reached its peak on Monday night. This move marks the most assertive effort by the US to push for expedited peace talks. The decision comes after a fraught meeting at the White House on Friday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump that did not proceed as anticipated.

Last week’s discussions took a dramatic turn when Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance found themselves in a tense shouting match about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy departed the meeting without signing a crucial minerals agreement intended to safeguard Ukraine from future Russian aggression. Following this, Trump declared he would not engage with Zelenskyy again unless discussions resumed on his terms for a peace agreement.

Zelenskyy’s Call for Peace

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive” – Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Acknowledging the need for resolution, House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that Ukraine expressed willingness to cease fighting in the Black Sea if Russia reciprocated. Meanwhile, Europe searches for strategies to bridge the gap created by the recent discord.

“Either he needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that” – House Speaker Mike Johnson

Despite recent setbacks, Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s readiness to negotiate for lasting peace. He reaffirmed his commitment to work under Trump’s leadership towards achieving this goal and expressed gratitude for prior US support.

“None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts” – Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Trump administration’s decision to pause military assistance delivers a significant blow to Kyiv’s defense capabilities against Russia. However, Trump’s team remains in discussions with Russia and Ukraine regarding a potential peace agreement.

“Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal” – Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Author’s Opinion The suspension of US military aid to Ukraine underscores the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. While the move may strengthen peace efforts, it also risks leaving Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian aggression. A delicate balance must be maintained between diplomacy and military support to ensure long-term stability in the region.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR