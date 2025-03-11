DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Politics

Trump Administration Engages with Four Parties Over Potential TikTok Sale

ByYasmeeta Oon

Mar 11, 2025

Trump Administration Engages with Four Parties Over Potential TikTok Sale

The fate of the popular social media app TikTok remains uncertain as the Trump administration engages in talks with four groups about its potential sale. This development follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which extended the deadline for a TikTok ban by 75 days in January. The ByteDance-owned app is at the center of these discussions, with several high-profile entities expressing interest in acquiring it.

Among the interested parties is a bid led by billionaire Frank McCourt, supported by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and television personality Kevin O’Leary. Tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley is also spearheading a group of investors keen on purchasing TikTok. Established tech giants like Microsoft and Oracle have also shown interest in acquiring the app, while Perplexity AI adds to the list of potential buyers. Additionally, former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has expressed his interest in the acquisition.

Trump Confirms Negotiations

President Trump confirmed the ongoing discussions, emphasizing the strong interest from multiple groups.

“We’re dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it … all four are good.” – President Donald Trump

He also hinted at the possibility of a deal being reached soon, though specific details remain undisclosed. The potential sale of TikTok is a direct result of Trump’s executive order aimed at addressing security concerns surrounding the app.

The extended deadline for the TikTok ban has provided a window for negotiations, allowing interested parties to explore their options further. As discussions progress, stakeholders and users alike eagerly await a resolution that will determine the future ownership and operation of the platform.

What The Author Thinks

The ongoing discussions and negotiations around TikTok’s future ownership underscore a larger issue of how national security concerns are intertwined with global business transactions. While the Trump administration’s approach may seem aggressive, it opens the door for new, potentially more secure management of the platform, though its long-term impact remains uncertain.

Featured image credit: Sherwood News

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Elon Musk Attributes X’s Outage to Cyberattack Threat
Mar 11, 2025 Hilary Ong
Iran Rejects Negotiations Under US ‘Bullying’, Says Supreme Leader
Mar 11, 2025 Dayne Lee
360Sosyal Releases 2024 Mobile Application Report Highlighting Industry Growth and Emerging Trends
Mar 11, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801