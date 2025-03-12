Google’s Gemini AI Powers New “Add to Calendar” Feature for Gmail

Google introduces an innovative “Add to calendar” feature in Gmail, now powered by its advanced Gemini AI technology. This new capability allows users to seamlessly add events directly from their email into Google Calendar. Starting Monday, the feature becomes accessible for Google Workspace Business and Enterprise tier customers, as well as those with Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, or Google One AI Premium plans.

Availability and Functionality

For now, the “Add to calendar” functionality is available exclusively in English and only on the web version of Gmail. Admins can enable this feature by activating smart features and personalization through the Workspace Admin console. Users who previously acquired the now-deprecated Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise add-ons can also access this feature.

Upon clicking the “Add to calendar” button in an email, a side panel will appear within Gmail. This panel confirms that the event has been successfully added to the user’s calendar. This integration marks the latest addition of Gemini-powered tools making their way into Gmail inboxes.

Previously, some of these scheduling capabilities existed within the Gmail apps for iOS and Android. However, this marks the first time such a feature is integrated into the web version, enhancing user experience and productivity. The “Add to calendar” button is part of a broader suite of Gemini AI capabilities introduced to Gmail in June 2024. These capabilities include writing emails, summarizing email threads, asking questions, and retrieving specific information from within an inbox.

Author’s Opinion Google’s integration of AI into everyday tools like Gmail and Calendar highlights the increasing importance of AI-powered productivity features in the workplace. The seamless nature of this integration could significantly improve the way users manage their schedules, making work and personal life a bit more efficient.

Featured image credit: Rawpixel

