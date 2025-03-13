Waymo Expands Robotaxi Service to New Areas of Silicon Valley

Waymo, a leader in autonomous vehicle technology, is expanding its robotaxi service to encompass an additional 27 square miles around the San Francisco Bay Area. This expansion extends the company’s reach to key areas, including Mountain View, Los Altos, Palo Alto, and portions of Sunnyvale, California. The move is part of Waymo’s ongoing effort to provide seamless autonomous rides across the region.

Current Operations and Expansion Plans

Currently, Waymo facilitates over 200,000 paid trips per week across major cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. The Alphabet-owned enterprise, which launched its robotaxi service to the public in San Francisco this June, is also branching out into Austin, Texas. There, it recently introduced commercial robotaxi services coinciding with the city’s renowned South by Southwest festival.

In the previous summer, Waymo expanded its coverage in the San Francisco Bay Area to include Daly City, Broadmoor, and Colma. The latest expansion will employ fully electric Jaguar I-Pace vehicles equipped with Waymo’s advanced fifth-generation self-driving sensors and software. Initially, access to the Silicon Valley service will be limited to residents with ZIP codes in the area using the Waymo One app.

“Opening our fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Silicon Valley marks a special milestone in our Bay Area journey,” said Saswat Panigrahi, Waymo’s product chief. “This is where Waymo began and where we’re headquartered.”

Waymo is actively discussing potential collaborations with San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to further integrate its services, although its robotaxis do not yet transport passengers to the airport. The company is committed to connecting Silicon Valley with San Francisco for more comprehensive service coverage in the future.

Alphabet’s “Other Bets” unit, which encompasses Waymo, reported $400 million in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024 but faced operational losses amounting to $1.17 billion. Despite these financial challenges, Waymo is determined to increase its service capacity and expand its customer base over time.

What The Author Thinks Waymo’s expansion in the San Francisco Bay Area demonstrates the growing demand for autonomous vehicle services. While the company is facing financial losses, its strategy to increase service coverage and user base is a smart long-term investment. The future of autonomous ride-hailing could significantly change urban transportation, and Waymo’s continued investment in its technology positions it well to lead this transformation.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR