DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Business Latest

SpaceX Moves Closer to Launching Starlink in India

ByHilary Ong

Mar 13, 2025

SpaceX Moves Closer to Launching Starlink in India

SpaceX has entered into a strategic agreement with Bharti Airtel to bring its Starlink satellite internet service to India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for SpaceX, contingent upon receiving a license from the Indian government. The likelihood of obtaining this license appears promising, potentially opening doors for Starlink’s expansion in one of the world’s largest markets.

The deal with Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest carrier, comes as SpaceX aims to broaden its global footprint. With Starlink already boasting 5 million users across more than 125 countries, the company is eager to penetrate the Indian market. SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently discussed the potential of Starlink in India, signaling strong bilateral interest.

Airtel’s Role in the Collaboration

Airtel, which maintains an existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb, sees this partnership as an opportunity to double its fixed broadband user base to 90 million. Currently, Airtel serves over 352 million mobile subscribers. The collaboration includes exploring the distribution of Starlink equipment through Airtel’s extensive network, including retail stores, business channels, and rural schools and health centers.

“Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX’s ability to utilize and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India,” stated Airtel.

The journey to this agreement has not been without hurdles. In 2021, SpaceX began accepting preorders for Starlink dishes in India but had to halt operations and issue refunds after regulatory intervention. Since then, SpaceX has diligently worked to gain market access by engaging with Indian officials.

The potential entry of Starlink into India represents a substantial growth opportunity for SpaceX. By leveraging Airtel’s established infrastructure and market presence, SpaceX aims to offer its satellite internet service as an alternative to traditional networks in Ukraine and beyond. However, this expansion could challenge existing competitors in the region.

Author’s Opinion

SpaceX’s entry into the Indian market through this partnership with Airtel offers a promising opportunity for Starlink’s expansion, capitalizing on Airtel’s infrastructure and reach. However, the regulatory obstacles that have delayed the rollout highlight the challenges SpaceX will face in establishing itself in a market that is still heavily regulated. Despite the hurdles, the partnership has the potential to disrupt traditional internet services in India, especially in underserved regions.

Featured image credit: Defense News

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

China Tariffs on Canadian Seafood Increase Volatility in Industry Already Threatened by Trump
Mar 13, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump Selects Sean Plankey as New Director of CISA
Mar 13, 2025 Dayne Lee
Musk’s Tesla Facilities in US Targeted by ‘Takedown’ Protests
Mar 13, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801