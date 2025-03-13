SpaceX Moves Closer to Launching Starlink in India

SpaceX has entered into a strategic agreement with Bharti Airtel to bring its Starlink satellite internet service to India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for SpaceX, contingent upon receiving a license from the Indian government. The likelihood of obtaining this license appears promising, potentially opening doors for Starlink’s expansion in one of the world’s largest markets.

The deal with Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest carrier, comes as SpaceX aims to broaden its global footprint. With Starlink already boasting 5 million users across more than 125 countries, the company is eager to penetrate the Indian market. SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently discussed the potential of Starlink in India, signaling strong bilateral interest.

Airtel’s Role in the Collaboration

Airtel, which maintains an existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb, sees this partnership as an opportunity to double its fixed broadband user base to 90 million. Currently, Airtel serves over 352 million mobile subscribers. The collaboration includes exploring the distribution of Starlink equipment through Airtel’s extensive network, including retail stores, business channels, and rural schools and health centers.

“Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX’s ability to utilize and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India,” stated Airtel.

The journey to this agreement has not been without hurdles. In 2021, SpaceX began accepting preorders for Starlink dishes in India but had to halt operations and issue refunds after regulatory intervention. Since then, SpaceX has diligently worked to gain market access by engaging with Indian officials.

The potential entry of Starlink into India represents a substantial growth opportunity for SpaceX. By leveraging Airtel’s established infrastructure and market presence, SpaceX aims to offer its satellite internet service as an alternative to traditional networks in Ukraine and beyond. However, this expansion could challenge existing competitors in the region.

Author’s Opinion SpaceX’s entry into the Indian market through this partnership with Airtel offers a promising opportunity for Starlink’s expansion, capitalizing on Airtel’s infrastructure and reach. However, the regulatory obstacles that have delayed the rollout highlight the challenges SpaceX will face in establishing itself in a market that is still heavily regulated. Despite the hurdles, the partnership has the potential to disrupt traditional internet services in India, especially in underserved regions.

Featured image credit: Defense News

