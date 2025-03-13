New Filing Confirms Features of Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has officially announced the launch of the much-anticipated Switch 2 set for April 2. This new version of the popular gaming console promises several enhancements, including near-field communication (NFC) support, which will unlock exclusive content in games. The Switch 2, first teased in January, features a larger casing and slightly different color variations compared to its predecessor.

Joy-Con Controller Upgrades

The revamped Joy-Con controllers are among the most notable updates, now designed to operate more like a computer mouse than a traditional gamepad. This innovative design could provide players with increased movement functionality, broadening the gaming experience. Additionally, the console boasts two USB-C charging ports, one located at the top and another at the bottom, offering users more flexibility in how they charge their device.

Wi-Fi capabilities have also been upgraded in the Switch 2. It now supports Wi-Fi 6 networks with up to 80MHz of bandwidth, ensuring faster and more reliable internet connectivity. This improvement will be particularly beneficial for gamers who engage in online multiplayer modes or download large updates.

Amiibo support continues to be a feature in the Switch 2, allowing users to enjoy their existing Amiibo collection with the new console. This consistency ensures a seamless transition for current Switch owners upgrading to the new model.

Author’s Opinion The enhancements in the Switch 2 offer meaningful improvements, especially in terms of connectivity, controller design, and NFC support. These updates ensure that the Switch 2 stands out from its predecessor while providing a seamless experience for existing Switch users. Nintendo has carefully upgraded the key features that gamers value most, making this a compelling offering for both new buyers and those looking to upgrade.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

