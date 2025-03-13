OpenAI Makes Strategic Move by Investing $12B in CoreWeave to Compete with Microsoft

OpenAI is ramping up its competition with Microsoft for enterprise customers by investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) advancements and strategic partnerships. The company is reportedly working on the rollout of high-priced AI agents and has also hired Mustafa Suleyman, a former rival of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, to lead Microsoft’s AI initiatives. As both tech giants develop their own cutting-edge AI models, OpenAI is also making strides with its proprietary MAI models, which are set to compete robustly with Microsoft’s offerings.

Financial Move and CoreWeave Partnership

In a significant financial move, OpenAI has acquired $350 million worth of equity in CoreWeave, a GPU-centric cloud service provider. This acquisition forms part of a larger five-year agreement valued at $11.9 billion, aimed at bolstering AI capabilities through CoreWeave’s extensive resources. CoreWeave, which recently filed paperwork to become a public company, has seen remarkable growth, with revenues soaring from $228.9 million in 2023 to an impressive $1.9 billion in 2024. This growth is largely attributed to its AI-specific cloud service, powered by a network of 32 data centers running over 250,000 Nvidia GPUs as of the end of 2024.

CoreWeave’s strategic addition of more GPUs, including Nvidia’s latest Blackwell product, supports advanced AI reasoning tasks that are crucial for both OpenAI and Microsoft’s ambitions. Despite its remarkable growth and technological advancements, CoreWeave faces substantial financial challenges, with a staggering $7.9 billion of debt recorded on its books. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s partnership with CoreWeave appears promising, given the latter’s continued expansion and technological prowess.

Microsoft remains a significant supporter of OpenAI, with an agreement allowing it to receive a portion of OpenAI’s revenues. However, both companies are engaged in a strategic contest to develop superior AI models. Microsoft is crafting its own AI “reasoning” models, comparable to OpenAI’s o1 and o3-mini models. In this competitive landscape, OpenAI’s newly developed MAI models aim to provide an edge over Microsoft’s offerings.

CoreWeave’s relationship with Microsoft is also notable, as the tech giant contributed 62% of CoreWeave’s revenue in 2024. The three co-founders of CoreWeave have already cashed out $488 million worth of shares, indicating confidence in the company’s future performance despite its current financial liabilities.

Author’s Opinion OpenAI’s aggressive approach to expanding its AI capabilities through investments in CoreWeave and the development of its MAI models signals its commitment to becoming a dominant force in the AI space. However, the competition with Microsoft is intensifying, and both companies face substantial risks. CoreWeave’s rapid growth is promising, but its significant debt could be a major hurdle that may impact the long-term success of OpenAI’s partnership with the company.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR