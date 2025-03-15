DMR News

Musk’s Paranoia on Immigrants and Entitlement Programs

ByYasmeeta Oon

Mar 15, 2025

Elon Musk recently shared a troubling and unfounded conspiracy theory on Joe Rogan’s podcast, claiming that Democrats are using entitlement programs like Social Security, Medicare, and disability benefits to attract undocumented immigrants (“illegals”) to the United States, with the goal of securing permanent political dominance. Musk’s statement presents an alarmist and baseless view of U.S. immigration policy, without providing any evidence to support his claims.

The assertion that undocumented immigrants are lured by government benefits to influence elections and American politics bears striking similarities to harmful far-right theories like the “replacement theory” and claims from Donald Trump about migrants “poisoning the blood” of the country. However, these allegations lack any factual basis. There is no proof that large numbers of undocumented immigrants are voting or receiving entitlement benefits, nor is there any credible evidence that Democrats are involved in a covert scheme to alter the electorate.

Lack of Evidence and Unfounded Claims

Musk’s narrative lacks any factual support. Undocumented individuals cannot legally apply for Social Security or Medicare benefits, and only legal immigrants are eligible after meeting residency and work requirements. Furthermore, Social Security, Medicare, and disability benefits are not a “magnet” for undocumented immigrants. The primary reasons for immigration, according to surveys, include better work opportunities, education, and escaping unsafe conditions—not the pursuit of government handouts.

Additionally, Musk’s theory about a covert plot to manipulate elections falls apart when we consider the actual legalities of voting. U.S. citizenship is required for federal elections, and most states also require citizenship for state elections. This eliminates the possibility of immigrants, legal or undocumented, playing a role in influencing the political process in the way Musk suggests. The claim that the undocumented are secretly casting ballots is equally unfounded.

What’s the Real Agenda Behind Musk’s Remarks?

Despite lacking evidence, Musk’s claims about entitlement programs and immigration could have a political agenda tied to his personal and financial interests, as well as his efforts to reshape the federal government. His growing influence through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has prompted widespread criticism, and his political leanings and conspiratorial views may be influencing how he frames debates on social spending programs.

Rather than offering constructive solutions to legitimate concerns about U.S. entitlement programs, Musk’s words appear to be part of a larger narrative that seeks to discredit government initiatives and align them with baseless fears. His arguments are not grounded in reality and serve to stoke division without offering practical solutions.

What The Author Thinks

Musk’s unfounded claims about Social Security and immigration are dangerous because they perpetuate harmful conspiracy theories without offering a shred of evidence. These kinds of narratives distract from the real issues at hand, such as necessary reforms in entitlement programs, and instead fuel fear and division. Rather than promoting baseless accusations, it’s more productive for figures like Musk to focus on solutions grounded in facts and to refrain from spreading harmful rhetoric.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

