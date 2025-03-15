Seagull Watch: A Chinese Watch Legend through Perseverance and Innovation

From “Zero” to “One”: The Self – strengthening Path of Chinese Watch – making

Back in the 1960s, China’s watch – making industry was in its infancy, with core technologies relying heavily on imports. In 1961, Tianjin Watch Factory (now Seagull Watch) took on a tough task: to develop an aviation chronograph for the Chinese Air Force and thus reduce dependence on foreign technology.

After relentless trials and improvements, Seagull Watch launched China’s first aviation chronograph, the “1963”, equipped with the independently developed ST3 movement in 1963, thereby shattering international monopolies. This timepiece not only became a milestone in China’s aviation industry but also revealed the country’s watch – making potential to the world.

Building on the ST3 movement, the brand kept refining its technology and created the ST19, China’s only manually – operated column – wheel chronograph movement. Thanks to its complex structure and stable performance, it became a flagship product. This year’s Flight Series Split – Seconds Chronograph is powered by the ST1961, the culmination of the ST19 series, marking a new height in China’s watch – making technology for complex functions.

Split – Seconds Chronograph: The Magic of Time “Splitting”

Unlike ordinary chronographs that only record single time periods and get interrupted when paused, the split – seconds chronograph has two “time – keeping brains”. The main chronograph seconds hand keeps running while the split – seconds hand can pause and record intermediate times. For example, in a race, when an athlete crosses the finish line, the referee can record both the final result and key intermediate moments with this function.

The realization of this complex function relies on the precise mechanical structure inside the ST1961 movement. When the button at the 10 – o’clock position is pressed, the transmission device inside the movement responds instantly: the split – seconds hand pauses, and the main seconds hand continues, with no interference but precise synchronization. The watchmakers at Seagull Watch, adhering to extremely strict standards, polished every gear and screw to perfection, keeping the movement’s error within milliseconds.

The Perfect Fusion of Craftsmanship and Aesthetics

If the movement is the “heart” of a watch, the dial is its “soul”. The dial of the Flight Series Split – Seconds Chronograph is a perfect blend of traditional skills and modern technology. The main dial uses SDL special technique, with a fine cutter like a hair strand to carve delicate patterns, then hand – colored in multiple layers and high – temperature baked to achieve a jade – like texture. The counters at 3 and 9 o’clock use diamond – turning technique, going through dozens of cutting processes to form a mirror – like surface, paired with fine spark – like patterns, blending retro and tech styles.

The index design also has its own ingenuity. Inspired by the original sketch of the 1962 flight watch, each index undergoes mold carving, high – pressure forming, and precision polishing to present a three – dimensional metallic texture. The blue arc – shaped hands have a deep gloss in the light, as if freezing the flow of time. These details not only pay tribute to the brand’s history but also make the watch wearable art.

Lightness and Strength: The Revolutionary Charm of Titanium

For a complex – function watch, wearing comfort is equally important. The Flight Series Split – Seconds Chronograph has a titanium case, which is only one – third the weight of steel but stronger and more corrosion – resistant. With a 42.5 – mm diameter and 16 – mm thickness, it retains the ruggedness of vintage flight watches while reducing wrist strain. The case sides have a brushed finish for a smooth, non – slippery feel, and the pattern on the button edges adds sophistication. Every detail shows Seagull Watch’s focus on user experience.

The watch is paired with a black alligator – leather strap, soft and fitting for the wrist, suitable for both business and daily wear. The titanium deployment clasp adds to the overall elegance.

The Reversal Declaration of China’s High – end Watches

Priced at $3400, the Flight Series Split – Seconds Chronograph offers great value. Compared to similar products like the nearly $10,000 Habring Doppel – Felix, Seagull Watch provides comparable craftsmanship and performance at less than a third of the price. This watch not only fills the gap in China’s high – end complex – function watch market but also shows the world that China’s watch – making industry can break the prejudice that “high – end must be imported”.

At the brand’s 70th – anniversary launch event, Seagull Watch showcased other significant pieces like the Astronomical Calendar Tourbillon and Minute Repeater, but the split – seconds chronograph became the most – watched “dark horse”. Its success is not only a technical victory but also a return of market confidence in Chinese watches. As a senior watch reviewer said, “When Seagull Watch can create such works, who still dares to say that China can’t make good watches?”

Conclusion: Time Will Tell Everything

From “China’s First Watch” to the “Split – Seconds Chronograph”, Seagull Watch’s 70 – year journey is a hard – fought and glorious reversal. It has proven that China’s watch – making industry can not only follow trends but also create them. In the future, with more complex – function breakthroughs and design innovations, Seagull Watch may become a significant “Chinese force” in the international high – end watch market. Time will witness how this dedication and passion continue to write new chapters in China’s watch – making legend.

