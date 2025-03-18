Celebrate Togetherness With a Bespoke Family Escape in Honour of International Family Day 2025 at The Nautilus Maldives

The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, unveils its Family Bonding Booklet, a carefully curated collection of bespoke experiences designed to foster deeper connections and create cherished moments together, launching in celebration of International Family Day this May.

Embracing the growing trend of multi-generational travel, this exclusive collection of ultra-luxury holiday experiences is thoughtfully crafted for families seeking meaningful connections through shared moments in absolute privacy and unscripted luxury. Designed for those eager to escape daily routines, this offering invites families to disconnect from the ordinary and reconnect with loved ones within the serene embrace of an intimate island sanctuary.

Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Nautilus offers an idyllic haven where grandparents, parents, and children can enjoy bespoke experiences tailored to their desires. With spacious two- and three-bedroom beach and ocean residences, world-class service, and a collection of immersive, family-focused experiences, The Nautilus provides the perfect setting for celebrating togetherness.

From the pristine coral reefs of Hanifaru Bay to the island’s bohemian spirit of unstructured freedom, The Nautilus sets the stage for families to create once-in-a-lifetime moments—at their own pace, in their own way.

Ahead of International Family Day 2025, The Nautilus’s Multi-Generational Family Escape invites families to reconnect in absolute freedom, with an extraordinary stay in the island’s most spacious residences—including the 2-Bedroom Beach Residence, The Nautilus Retreat (2-Bedroom Overwater Residence), or the grand The Nautilus Mansion (3-Bedroom Beachfront Residence). This ultra-luxe family escape caters to all ages, from infants to grandparents, blending adventure, relaxation, and cultural immersion. Families can unwind with wellness offerings such as the Family Indulgence Spa Package, sunrise yoga, or sound healing sessions. Ocean enthusiasts can explore private snorkelling and diving excursions with the resident marine biologist, participate in coral adoption programmes, and learn about manta rays and whale sharks.

For a touch of local culture, The Nautilus offers Maldivian language classes, guided island explorations, and creative art workshops with local artists. Culinary bonding experiences include private sandbank family feasts, floating breakfasts, and interactive cooking classes.

Preserving precious moments is an essential part of any family holiday, and The Nautilus ensures this with a private cinema under the stars and a professional family photoshoot to capture lasting memories. Additional family services include a dedicated House Master (personal butler) for every residence, bespoke children’s amenities, strollers and toys upon request, and private babysitting services during dinner.

From milestone celebrations and family reunions to intimate bonding moments, The Nautilus offers families a fully tailored escape, meticulously curated to create the perfect once-in-a-lifetime journey. For ultimate exclusivity, the entire private island is available for full buyouts, transforming The Nautilus into a personal island paradise.

All details of the offering can be found in the dedicated Family Bonding Booklet—a carefully curated guide filled with bespoke experiences designed to foster deeper connections and create cherished moments together.

“At The Nautilus, we embrace the art of togetherness, where time slows down, and families can celebrate in a sanctuary of boundless freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives. “This offering is a tribute to the joy of reconnection, the beauty of shared adventures, and the luxury of experiencing life on your own terms.”

To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com and for more information, visit the website here.