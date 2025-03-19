MCCA’s Ruth Land Signs with Geneva College Volleyball

Mountain City Christian Academy Senior Ruth Land Signs with Geneva College Volleyball

ANCHORAGE, AK – Mountain City Christian Academy is proud to announce that senior Ruth Land has committed to continue her volleyball career at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Ruth will officially sign with the Golden Tornadoes women’s volleyball team on Tuesday, March 25th, at 3:30 PM in the Main Gym at Mountain City Christian Academy.

A standout setter and right-side attacker, Ruth has been a cornerstone of the Mountain City Christian Academy volleyball program. Over the course of her high school career, she amassed 147 aces, 164 kills, 40 blocks, and an impressive 835 assists, all while sharing setting responsibilities with a teammate. Her dedication to growth was evident as her stats increased each season.

Head Coach Serge Duchatellier shared his admiration for Ruth’s impact both on and off the court:“Ruth is one of the best I have had the honor of coaching. Her love for the sport was only surpassed by her love for her teammates.”

Beyond athletics, Ruth plans to pursue a degree in Nursing at Geneva College, where she will continue to lead and serve both on and off the court. She credits her faith as a guiding force in her journey, reflecting on a favorite quote:“When I was left alone with no shoulder to cry on, there was a floor to kneel and pray on.”

Join us as we celebrate Ruth’s incredible achievements and cheer her on in this next chapter. The college signing ceremony will take place at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, March 25th, in the Main Gym at Mountain City Christian Academy.

