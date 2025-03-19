Google’s Find My Device App Now Lets You Track Your Contacts’ Live Locations

Google has rolled out a new feature in the Find My Device app, allowing users to see the live location of those who share their location with them. As reported by 9to5Google, the feature is designed to help users locate misplaced devices, coordinate meetups, or check on loved ones’ whereabouts, such as ensuring a family member gets home safely.

This feature arrives as part of an update that adds a “People” tab to the app. When you tap on the tab, it displays a list of people who share their location with you, as well as those you’ve shared your location with. The tab also includes a map view, making it easy to visualize the locations of your approved contacts.

To share your location with someone, users can simply tap the plus (+) icon above the People tab, set the duration, and select the contacts to share with. Options for duration include 1 hour, today, until you turn this off, or a custom duration of your choosing.

Privacy First

Google emphasizes that location data is stored securely, and users have control over who sees their location and for how long. Regular reminders are provided to ensure transparency about who has access to your data.

This new feature builds upon the existing location-sharing functionality in Google Maps, consolidating device tracking and location sharing within the same app. The feature is rolling out with version 3.1.277-4 of the Find My Device app, available via Google Play. Along with this update comes a refreshed user interface, which has been compared to Apple’s Find My app.

Author’s Opinion The addition of live location sharing in the Find My Device app is undoubtedly a handy feature, especially for coordinating with loved ones or tracking devices. However, this type of real-time tracking, while useful, raises privacy concerns. Users should be mindful of who they share their location with and for how long. With such features becoming standard, there’s a growing need for clearer boundaries and more robust privacy controls to ensure that data isn’t being misused.

Featured image credit: Freepik

