Minnesota Orofacial Pain Presenters Empower the Academy of Comprehensive Dentistry Attendees With Actionable Strategies

On March 7th, 2025, Dr. Thakur and Dr. Varun from the Minnesota Head and Neck Pain Clinic were invited to speak at the recent meeting of the Academy of Comprehensive Dentistry.

As Orofacial Pain specialists they serve communities throughout the state of Minnesota. Drs. Thakur and Varun had the honor of speaking to dental professionals in an event which provided an engaging platform for in-depth discussions on temporomandibular disorders (TMD), orofacial pain management, headaches and the role of multidisciplinary care in dentistry and medicine.

Dr. Thakur shared clinical insights from treating simple and complex patients who have jaw pain, jaw joint noises, jaw locking and difficulty in daily functions. She stressed that one of the key challenges in orofacial pain is distinguishing between conditions that can be managed within a general dental practice versus those that require specialized care.

Dr. Thakur indicated “My goal was to help general dentists feel more confident in identifying patients who need intervention beyond routine dental treatments, who can be treated in their practices and who need to be referred over to be able to engage in multi-disciplinary care, a complex framework which can be provided by a specialty practice like ours.”

The presentation covered essential diagnostic techniques, case studies, and evidence-based treatment approaches, including medical management strategies and collaborative care with physical therapists, health psychologists, health coaches, neurologists and other clinicians like oral and maxillofacial surgeons and rheumatologists. They touched on the importance of obtaining a detailed medical history, considering factors like comorbidities, trauma, or predisposing factors that a general dentist might not always consider in routine practice. The conversation highlighted differentiating aspects between types of facial pain, such as neuropathic pain, myofascial pain, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, and primary headache disorders, which all require specific management strategies. As these conditions are recognized and diagnosed, appropriate referrals may help patients receive timely care.

Attendees appreciated the practical takeaways, particularly in differentiating common TMD presentations from more complex cases requiring advanced management. Dr. Varun indicated “It was an incredible opportunity to connect with dental providers in the community who are the first point of contact for most patients experiencing facial pain. As a young specialty, TMD and Orofacial Pain is an evolving field with overlap between different specialties including Dentistry, Neurology, Oral Medicine and ENT. This meeting was a great platform in creating awareness to the scope of practice from Temporomandibular disorders (TMDs) to Complex facial pain and Headache disorders.

Beyond the clinical aspects, the event fostered valuable professional connections. Speaking with this group reinforced how vital it is to bridge the gap between general dentistry and orofacial pain specialists. Dr. Thakur noted “We had a great time over lunch reminiscing about a colleague’s adventure of canoeing patients to his dental office during a flood. We even shared laughs about a dentist having to ski in for an emergency visit!”

The overall tone of the conversation was educational and collaborative, striving for the best possible care for the patient. A shared approach with the general dentist handling aspects of dental care, while we oversee the specialized pain management aspects. This presentation marked an important step in strengthening collaborative efforts between dental professionals and specialists, ultimately improving patient outcomes. It is also important to highlight that there are limited number of Board-certified Orofacial Pain specialists across the nation, and to bring those guidelines and knowledge to the community is crucial in bridging the gap of care.

It’s exciting when dentists and pain specialists align on a definition and the significance of orofacial pain disorder care.