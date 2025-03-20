Google Launches Canvas and Audio Overview Features for Gemini

Google is enhancing its AI-powered Gemini chatbot with a new feature called Canvas, designed to help users create, refine, and share writing and coding projects. This update brings Gemini closer to transforming into a full productivity suite, a shift seen in other chatbot platforms like OpenAI’s Canvas for ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Artifacts.

Canvas offers an interactive workspace where users can draft long messages, fine-tune them, and collaborate with others. It allows users to adjust the tone, length, and formatting of their drafts, making it easier to tailor content for different needs. For instance, users can ask Gemini to make content more concise, professional, or informal. Additionally, users can export their drafts to Google Docs with just one click for further collaboration.

The Canvas feature also includes programming capabilities. Users can generate and preview code, such as HTML or React, and make adjustments in real-time. For example, users can create and preview an HTML email subscription form directly within the workspace.

Introduction of Audio Overview Feature

Along with Canvas, Google is launching the Audio Overview feature, which first gained attention with NotebookLM. This feature generates podcast-style audio summaries of documents and web pages. It supports a variety of file formats and allows users to download or share summaries after they’re generated.

Both Canvas and Audio Overview are available for free to Gemini users worldwide as of Tuesday. While Canvas’ code preview feature is currently only available on the web, Audio Overview summaries are initially limited to the English language.

Author’s Opinion Google’s move to integrate tools like Canvas and Audio Overview into its Gemini chatbot is a smart approach to positioning the platform as a productivity powerhouse. With the rise of AI tools in the workplace, these features could greatly enhance user experience, allowing for smoother collaboration and quicker workflows. However, the real challenge will be ensuring that these tools offer the accuracy and functionality users need to avoid frustration—especially with the early bugs that plagued similar features in other AI platforms. It will be interesting to see how these features evolve and how users embrace them.

Featured image credit: REFO Indonesia

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR