E-Commerce Faces Rising Accessibility Standards as AI-Driven Compliance Solutions Emerge

Accessibly, a leading accessibility widget that enhances ADA and WCAG compliance for websites, has introduced a major update to its accessibility app for Shopify websites. As digital accessibility regulations tighten and lawsuits targeting non-compliant websites increase, businesses are turning to automation to address compliance challenges more efficiently.

The Enterprise plan, a new tier in Accessibly’s offering, introduces real-time automated fixes that help Shopify merchants resolve common accessibility issues as their pages load. This reduces the need for extensive manual remediation while increasing compliance with WCAG standards. The plan is available for $75 per month or $750 annually and is designed to make web accessibility more scalable for businesses of all sizes.

The Growing Importance of Accessibility Compliance

Web accessibility continues to be a significant legal concern for e-commerce platforms. In 2024, approximately 3,188 ADA-related website accessibility lawsuits were filed across the United States, with e-commerce businesses among the most frequently targeted​.

Although this represents a 17.46% decrease from the previous year’s total of 3,862 cases, the high volume of lawsuits highlights the persistent legal risks for businesses that fail to meet accessibility standards.

Most of these lawsuits were concentrated in New York, with over 1,600 lawsuits (50.19%); Florida, with 629 lawsuits (19.73%); and California, with 485 lawsuits (15.21%)

Many companies struggle to stay compliant as guidelines evolve, making automated solutions an increasingly attractive option for ensuring accessibility without constant manual updates.

Tools like Accessibly’s new Enterprise plan provide real-time remediation for common issues such as missing ARIA labels, improper heading hierarchies, unlabeled form fields, and keyboard navigation gaps. These automated adjustments help websites reduce errors flagged by accessibility evaluation tools like WAVE, improving compliance outcomes.

Early testing has shown that sites utilizing automated fixes see significantly lower error counts in accessibility audits, with many achieving zero detected violations.

Industry Perspectives on AI-Driven Accessibility

Experts in digital accessibility emphasize the growing role of automation in ensuring compliance.

“E-commerce businesses are facing increasing pressure to comply with accessibility regulations,” explains Kaspars Milbergs, founder of Accessibly. “Automation is becoming an essential tool in reducing compliance risks and ensuring a more accessible web environment for all users.”

To complement real-time fixes, the Enterprise plan also includes scheduled accessibility audits, allowing Shopify merchants to monitor compliance across key website pages including product listings and checkout flows on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. These reports provide insights into ongoing accessibility performance and help store owners track improvements over time.

Looking Ahead: Accessibility as a Business Priority

While the new plan is currently available exclusively for Shopify merchants, Accessibly plans to expand its automated accessibility features to additional platforms in the future. As accessibility compliance becomes a core business requirement, businesses are expected to adopt more proactive strategies to improve user experience and reduce legal exposure.

Shopify merchants can access a free trial of Accessibly’s new Enterprise plan to evaluate how automated fixes and scheduled audits can improve their site’s accessibility and compliance.