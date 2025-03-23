2025 AI + DePIN Computing Power Global Summit Concludes Successfully in Dubai

Hosted by SOLLONG, the 2025 AI + DePIN Computing Power Global Summit took place in Dubai, bringing together tech leaders and industry pioneers to explore the future of computing – driven economies and advance the integration of AI with decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

Global Computing Power Strategy: SOLLONG Leads Innovation

In his keynote speech, Richard, SOLLONG’s Executive Director, emphasized, “Computing power is now the cornerstone of global technological innovation. SOLLONG is committed to building a decentralized computing ecosystem to underpin the next generation of digital economies.”

Since 2024, SOLLONG has expanded its global footprint across 30+ countries, partnering with NVIDIA, Google Cloud, and Tonverse, among 20+ industry leaders. Its presence at major events like Tokyo WebX and TOKEN2049 has reinforced its role in driving ecosystem growth.

Ecosystem Growth: Powering Industry Transformation

Key 2024 milestones for SOLLONG’s computing ecosystem include:

Testnet addresses surpassing 30 million ;

; Mobile app downloads exceeding 1.5 million ;

; DApp page views surpassing 3 million ;

; Fiat transaction volume exceeding $30 million (USDT), advancing financial infrastructure development.

CTO David highlighted, “Continuous innovation in computing allocation mechanisms is critical to sustaining ecosystem growth and enhancing user experience.”

Technological Breakthroughs: Elevating the Ecosystem

SOLLONG unveiled several innovations in 2024 – 2025:

DePIN Mobile : Streamlined mobile computing management;

: Streamlined mobile computing management; Rewards System : Enhanced user engagement through optimized incentives;

: Enhanced user engagement through optimized incentives; Multi – Asset Mining Pools: ETH, BNB, and Trump CPI pools attracted 150,000+ staking users.

These advancements solidify SOLLONG’s position as a provider of secure, efficient computing infrastructure.

Fintech Innovation: SOLLONG VISA Card Launch

A summit highlight was the debut of the SOLLONG VISA Card, merging payment services with computing economics. Users earn computing rewards during transactions, enabling “spend – to – mine” functionality and fostering fintech integration.

Global Ambassador Steven remarked, “This card bridges computing power with mainstream finance, transforming computing assets into accessible tools for everyday use.”

Future Vision: Building a Closed – Loop Ecosystem

SOLLONG plans to expand its hardware ecosystem, including smart wearables (e.g., AR glasses, smartwatches) and high – performance mining devices. These tools aim to democratize access to decentralized AI – powered computing networks.

Conclusion

The Dubai summit marks a new phase in SOLLONG’s global computing strategy. By prioritizing innovation and partnerships, SOLLONG aims to accelerate the adoption of decentralized computing, shaping the future of AI and Web3 economies.