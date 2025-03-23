DMR News

2025 AI + DePIN Computing Power Global Summit Concludes Successfully in Dubai

ByEthan Lin

Mar 23, 2025

Hosted by SOLLONG, the 2025 AI + DePIN Computing Power Global Summit took place in Dubai, bringing together tech leaders and industry pioneers to explore the future of computing – driven economies and advance the integration of AI with decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

Global Computing Power Strategy: SOLLONG Leads Innovation

In his keynote speech, Richard, SOLLONG’s Executive Director, emphasized, “Computing power is now the cornerstone of global technological innovation. SOLLONG is committed to building a decentralized computing ecosystem to underpin the next generation of digital economies.”

Since 2024, SOLLONG has expanded its global footprint across 30+ countries, partnering with NVIDIA, Google Cloud, and Tonverse, among 20+ industry leaders. Its presence at major events like Tokyo WebX and TOKEN2049 has reinforced its role in driving ecosystem growth.

Ecosystem Growth: Powering Industry Transformation

Key 2024 milestones for SOLLONG’s computing ecosystem include:

  • Testnet addresses surpassing 30 million;
  • Mobile app downloads exceeding 1.5 million;
  • DApp page views surpassing 3 million;
  • Fiat transaction volume exceeding $30 million (USDT), advancing financial infrastructure development.

CTO David highlighted, “Continuous innovation in computing allocation mechanisms is critical to sustaining ecosystem growth and enhancing user experience.”

Technological Breakthroughs: Elevating the Ecosystem

SOLLONG unveiled several innovations in 2024 – 2025:

  • DePIN Mobile: Streamlined mobile computing management;
  • Rewards System: Enhanced user engagement through optimized incentives;
  • Multi – Asset Mining Pools: ETH, BNB, and Trump CPI pools attracted 150,000+ staking users.

These advancements solidify SOLLONG’s position as a provider of secure, efficient computing infrastructure.

Fintech Innovation: SOLLONG VISA Card Launch

A summit highlight was the debut of the SOLLONG VISA Card, merging payment services with computing economics. Users earn computing rewards during transactions, enabling “spend – to – mine” functionality and fostering fintech integration.

Global Ambassador Steven remarked, “This card bridges computing power with mainstream finance, transforming computing assets into accessible tools for everyday use.”

Future Vision: Building a Closed – Loop Ecosystem

SOLLONG plans to expand its hardware ecosystem, including smart wearables (e.g., AR glasses, smartwatches) and high – performance mining devices. These tools aim to democratize access to decentralized AI – powered computing networks.

Conclusion

The Dubai summit marks a new phase in SOLLONG’s global computing strategy. By prioritizing innovation and partnerships, SOLLONG aims to accelerate the adoption of decentralized computing, shaping the future of AI and Web3 economies.

Ethan Lin

