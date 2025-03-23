Trump Administration to Import Millions of Eggs to Combat Price Surge

In an effort to ease the rising cost of eggs, the Trump administration has confirmed plans to import millions of eggs from Turkey and South Korea. The move comes amid skyrocketing egg prices in the United States, which have surged over 65% in the past year and are expected to rise by 41% in 2025. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the plan during a White House briefing, saying, “We are talking in the hundreds of millions of eggs for the short term.”

The egg shortage follows a devastating bird flu epidemic that has led to the culling of tens of millions of chickens, further exacerbating the egg price spike. This initiative comes as part of a larger $1 billion plan announced earlier to address the avian flu crisis. The funds are allocated for biosecurity measures, vaccine research, and financial relief programs for farmers. Rollins also noted that efforts are underway to secure additional egg supplies from other countries, though she refrained from naming them.

In addition to the egg imports, Poland and Lithuania have been approached by U.S. embassies regarding possible exports to the U.S., with discussions ongoing. Poland’s poultry associations were contacted by the U.S. embassy in February to gauge interest in exporting eggs. Despite these temporary measures, Rollins remains hopeful that the domestic egg production industry will recover soon as chicken populations are repopulated. She suggested that within a few months, the U.S. could rely again on its domestic egg suppliers.

This initiative is part of a broader $1 billion, five-point plan to combat rising egg prices and secure the stability of the U.S. egg supply. The plan includes a $500 million budget for biosecurity measures, $100 million for vaccine research, and $400 million for farmer relief.

Trump’s Blame Game Over Egg Prices

Egg prices have become a point of political contention, particularly during Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump criticized the Biden administration for allowing egg prices to soar, asserting that the previous administration’s handling of bird flu contributed to the price hikes. However, despite these claims, egg prices continued to rise during the early stages of Trump’s second presidency, as the bird flu outbreak and its consequences persisted.

Author’s Opinion

While it’s true that bird flu outbreaks have significantly impacted egg prices, Trump’s claim that Biden’s administration alone is responsible for this issue oversimplifies the situation. The bird flu epidemic that began in 2022 had lasting effects on poultry populations, and the U.S. agricultural sector’s inability to address the issue swiftly can’t solely be blamed on one administration. Both political parties need to collaborate on long-term solutions to prevent such issues from escalating in the future, rather than engaging in blame games that serve no constructive purpose.

Featured image credit: azerbaijan_stockers via Freepik

