Tesla Faces Challenges as Elon Musk’s Leadership Undergoes Scrutiny

Elon Musk’s involvement in Tesla has been undeniably integral to the company’s success, but his leadership has recently come under scrutiny. The company, which has been a pioneer in electric vehicles (EVs), now faces significant challenges due to both internal factors and Musk’s controversial political and business moves.

Several Tesla owners, including outspoken advocates like Ben Kilbey, have voiced concerns about Musk’s political involvement, especially after his appointment to head the controversial Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE). Kilbey, who runs a sustainable business communications firm, stated that his family’s beloved Tesla Model Y would soon be sold due to Musk’s polarizing actions. This growing backlash against Musk’s leadership is mirrored by protests and incidents of vandalism at Tesla dealerships, not just in the US, but also internationally in countries like Canada, Germany, and Portugal.

Despite Tesla’s continued dominance as the best-selling EV maker globally, recent sales figures have shown troubling signs of decline. The company saw a drop in sales for the first time in more than a decade, and its sales in Europe fell sharply by 45% in January 2025. In the same month, shipments of Chinese-made Teslas were also down by more than 49%. Additionally, Tesla faces increasing competition from both traditional manufacturers like Kia and Hyundai and rapidly growing Chinese automakers like BYD, which has made significant strides in both performance and pricing.

Focus on Long-Term Goals vs. Immediate Needs

Musk has long championed ambitious plans for Tesla, such as robotaxis and fully autonomous driving. However, skepticism is growing over whether these long-term goals will come to fruition soon. Tesla’s “Full Self Driving” system still requires driver intervention, casting doubt on the company’s progress. Industry experts and analysts are now questioning whether Musk’s broader interests, including his ventures with SpaceX, social media platform X, and his political involvement, are distracting him from the immediate challenges facing Tesla.

The need for focused leadership is becoming more urgent as Tesla’s product line-up begins to look dated. Models like the Model S and Model X, while still popular, have been on the market for several years without major updates. Meanwhile, competitors are introducing fresh and innovative models, challenging Tesla’s previous advantage. Experts suggest that the company needs a new CEO who can provide unwavering attention to Tesla’s immediate goals and future innovations.

What The Author Thinks Elon Musk’s growing influence over Tesla, while once seen as a strength, is now proving to be a significant distraction for the company. Tesla’s current challenges cannot be resolved without a more focused approach, and that means considering new leadership. A dedicated CEO with deep automotive industry experience would be crucial for steering the company through its struggles and revitalizing its product range in an increasingly competitive market.

Featured image credit: Impact Dog Crates via Pexels

