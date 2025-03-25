Gmail’s New AI Search Prioritizes Email Relevance Over Chronological Order

As Google starts rolling out another major update to Gmail, the company’s looking to improve the email search experience for its users even further. Until now, Gmail has shown emails chronologically from the most relevant keywords. This new major update makes it easier to locate old emails. It relies on cutting edge AI technology to intelligently prioritize search results.

How Gmail’s New Search Update Works

The new functionality considers factors such as recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts when presenting emails based on search queries. Google is changing its Play strategy to improve its email client. This change is likely an attempt for the platform to more directly compete with Apple’s Mail app, which inherited many of Gmail’s best features last year on iOS 18.

As part of Google’s most recent Core Update, a new toggle feature was introduced. Now it’s very easy for users to change between seeing these “Most relevant” or “Most recent” emails on their search results page. This improvement will make the user’s journey much smoother. It puts the most important emails at the top of the search results.

Google’s Statement on the Update

“With this update, the emails you’re looking for are far more likely to be at the top of your search results — saving you valuable time and helping you find important information more easily,” according to a statement from Google.

Gmail definitely made a big improvement to search recently. They launched “Summary cards” which enable users to take multiple actions directly from their inbox. These actions may seem relatively trivial — monitoring an incoming package, checking into a flight, scheduling a reminder, marking a bill as paid — but they add up.

The update is expected to be released worldwide, having already reached users with personal Google accounts. This strategic move is a reflection of Google’s dedication to advancing its email solutions and staying competitive in the email market.

The addition of these new features to Gmail is just the latest step in Google’s long run of attempts to streamline its email service. Google’s implementation of AI technology into its search functionality is a considerable leap ahead. Through this effort, we are working to provide a faster, easier-to-use, and more intuitive digital experience for you all.

Author’s Opinion This new Gmail update is a much-needed enhancement, making it easier for users to navigate through their emails. With AI improving the search process, users can now find their important emails faster. It’s a smart move by Google to stay ahead of competitors like Apple’s Mail app and shows a commitment to continuous innovation in the email space.

Featured image credit: Stock Catalog via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR