SurgeGraph Launches Zero to Hero Challenge to See How Fast They Can Reach 100,000 Traffic

ByEthan Lin

Mar 25, 2025

After an ambitious 100-day challenge to reach 100,000 organic traffic purely through AI-generated content, SurgeGraph is launching its next bold campaign: Zero to Hero. This new challenge aims to showcase how consistent content publishing can turn even small websites into high-traffic powerhouses.

Over the past 100 days, SurgeGraph’s AI writing tool, Vertex, powered the publication of 202 blog posts. While the challenge fell short of its 100K goal, the results were still impressive—garnering 6,100 organic visits and showing a 35,782% growth from day 21 to day 100.

A New Challenge: Zero to Hero

Rather than seeing this as a setback, SurgeGraph views it as a foundation for something bigger. Zero to Hero will push forward with the same principles but with a renewed mission: proving that websites without high domain authority or a strong backlink profile can still achieve 100,000 traffic through high-quality content publishing.

“This is just the beginning,” said Sara Salim, spokesperson for SurgeGraph. “The biggest takeaway from our first challenge is that traffic growth compounds over time. If we can achieve 6,100 visits in 100 days, then reaching 100,000 is only a matter of when, not if. That’s why we’re launching Zero to Hero—to show, in real-time, what it takes to scale up.”

With Zero to Hero, SurgeGraph will continue documenting every step of the journey, providing insights and learnings for content creators, marketers, and SEO professionals who are eager to grow their own websites.

Follow the journey and see how fast SurgeGraph can hit 100,000 traffic at: Zero to Hero: How Fast Can We Hit 100K Traffic?

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

