Apple Appoints Vision Pro Exec to Lead Siri in Leadership Shakeup

ByHilary Ong

Mar 25, 2025

Apple Appoints Vision Pro Exec to Lead Siri in Leadership Shakeup

These changes come as Apple is reportedly overhauling the leadership of its AI division. This change especially zeroes in on Siri’s performance, largely based on growing consumer frustration with the assistant. Most recently, Siri has come under fire for her failure to answer even the simplest of questions properly. As Apple endeavors to enhance its AI capabilities, the company has decided to delay the introduction of a more “personalized” Siri until next year. CEO Tim Cook had allegedly lost faith in John Giannandrea’s ability to dictate product development. As a consequence, Giannandrea is exiting the role of supervising Siri.

Leadership Changes in Apple’s AI Division

In an interesting development, Rockwell has now been put in charge of the Siri team. He will now report directly to Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief. Rockwell’s appointment is a clear sign that Apple’s getting serious about improving its voice assistant tech. Paul Meade takes over leadership of the Vision Products Group. He used to lead hardware engineering for the Vision Pro.

Yet, Siri has largely failed to keep pace with the progress seen from today’s leading AI technologies. To that end, Apple is building in support for third-party AI services—primarily these generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT—into its software platforms. The goal of this new project is to help position Apple’s products and services as the clear choice amidst the growing influence of AI and shifting consumer preferences.

This leadership shake-up represents Apple’s commitment to the future of Siri and their AI-focused features. By reorganizing the Siri team and tapping into external AI expertise, Apple aims to enhance its digital assistant’s functionality and user experience.

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s decision to shake up its leadership and bring in new talent shows a clear commitment to improving Siri and its AI capabilities. While Siri has struggled to keep up with competitors, Apple’s efforts to integrate third-party AI and refine its voice assistant are steps in the right direction.

Featured image credit: The Boston Globe

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

